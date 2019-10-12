accueil
Ghost of Tsushima: un petit artwork animé plutôt classe!
https://mobile.twitter.com/PlayStation_jp/status/1204440769471242241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1204440769471242241&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231204440769471242241
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/10/2019 at 09:59 PM by
jenicris
comments (
11
)
aym
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 10:04 PM
J'ai trouvé la jaquette de Second Son jolie, j'espère qu'il en sera de même pour GOT. Cette image serait parfaite pour moi.
burningcrimson
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 10:07 PM
Pitié jespere que le jeu sera top
jenicris
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 10:07 PM
aym
celle là serait pas mal:
https://abload.de/img/gotcoverdok09.png
tolgafury
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 10:09 PM
namiswan
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 10:10 PM
Magnifique
yanissou
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 10:12 PM
Magnifique vivement ce jeux je l'attend de pied ferme, vu que c'est sucker punch je prend les yeux fermés
leonr4
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 10:15 PM
J'adore le soin apporté à son nouveau masque avec tous ces détails
https://i.imgur.com/p4HA2GN.png
jenicris
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 10:16 PM
leonr4
vivement le gameplay en mode Ninja. Ca peut être juste énorme si c'est bien foutu.
walterwhite
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 10:22 PM
Magnifaïque...vivement demain pour voir le bébé à l’œuvre
radmo
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 10:27 PM
L ambiance qui s en degagait sur la video de presentation etait à tomber,c est exactement ce que j attend d un jeu action aventure.
onihanzo
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 10:28 PM
jenicris
Mais c’est clair, j’avais eu un avant goût avec Sekiro, mais enfin le fantasme d’un jeu d’infiltration Ninja dans un vrai open world se réalise ! Et avec un budget monstrueux et une réalisation au top de la console !
J’espere juste un bon gameplay, du genre sûils aient retravaillé leur copie de l’E3 2018 pour la partie infiltration à la Batman. La partie samurai on a pas assez d’elements pour juger.
