profile
jenicris
57
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 903
visites since opening : 1479092
jenicris > blog
Ghost of Tsushima: un petit artwork animé plutôt classe!


https://mobile.twitter.com/PlayStation_jp/status/1204440769471242241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1204440769471242241&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231204440769471242241
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/10/2019 at 09:59 PM by jenicris
    comments (11)
    aym posted the 12/10/2019 at 10:04 PM
    J'ai trouvé la jaquette de Second Son jolie, j'espère qu'il en sera de même pour GOT. Cette image serait parfaite pour moi.
    burningcrimson posted the 12/10/2019 at 10:07 PM
    Pitié jespere que le jeu sera top
    jenicris posted the 12/10/2019 at 10:07 PM
    aym celle là serait pas mal:

    https://abload.de/img/gotcoverdok09.png
    tolgafury posted the 12/10/2019 at 10:09 PM
    namiswan posted the 12/10/2019 at 10:10 PM
    Magnifique
    yanissou posted the 12/10/2019 at 10:12 PM
    Magnifique vivement ce jeux je l'attend de pied ferme, vu que c'est sucker punch je prend les yeux fermés
    leonr4 posted the 12/10/2019 at 10:15 PM
    J'adore le soin apporté à son nouveau masque avec tous ces détails https://i.imgur.com/p4HA2GN.png
    jenicris posted the 12/10/2019 at 10:16 PM
    leonr4 vivement le gameplay en mode Ninja. Ca peut être juste énorme si c'est bien foutu.
    walterwhite posted the 12/10/2019 at 10:22 PM
    Magnifaïque...vivement demain pour voir le bébé à l’œuvre
    radmo posted the 12/10/2019 at 10:27 PM
    L ambiance qui s en degagait sur la video de presentation etait à tomber,c est exactement ce que j attend d un jeu action aventure.
    onihanzo posted the 12/10/2019 at 10:28 PM
    jenicris Mais c’est clair, j’avais eu un avant goût avec Sekiro, mais enfin le fantasme d’un jeu d’infiltration Ninja dans un vrai open world se réalise ! Et avec un budget monstrueux et une réalisation au top de la console !

    J’espere juste un bon gameplay, du genre sûils aient retravaillé leur copie de l’E3 2018 pour la partie infiltration à la Batman. La partie samurai on a pas assez d’elements pour juger.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre