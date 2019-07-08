profile
all
Le nouveau Guilty Gear confirmé sur PS4


Le jeu Guilty Gear, annoncé récemment, sera jouable lors de la finale du circuit mondial ArcRevo 2019 les 16 et 17 novembre au UC Irvine Student Center à Irvine, en Californie, a annoncé le développeur Arc System Works .

La section "Demo Game Corner" du calendrier officiel de l'événement indique également qu'il sera jouable sur PlayStation 4. Les autres plates-formes doivent encore être confirmées.

https://gematsu.com/2019/08/new-guilty-gear-confirmed-for-ps4-playable-at-arcrevo-world-tour-final-2019
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/07/2019 at 06:40 PM by jenicris
    comments (4)
    guiguif posted the 08/07/2019 at 06:52 PM
    Grosse surprise !
    gemini posted the 08/07/2019 at 07:02 PM
    Normal
    birmou posted the 08/07/2019 at 07:23 PM
    Surprenant
    sora78 posted the 08/07/2019 at 07:31 PM
    Ce sont des dieux ArcSys
