Le jeu Guilty Gear, annoncé récemment, sera jouable lors de la finale du circuit mondial ArcRevo 2019 les 16 et 17 novembre au UC Irvine Student Center à Irvine, en Californie, a annoncé le développeur Arc System Works .
La section "Demo Game Corner" du calendrier officiel de l'événement indique également qu'il sera jouable sur PlayStation 4. Les autres plates-formes doivent encore être confirmées.
