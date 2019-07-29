profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC - Xbox One
raioh
raioh
raioh > blog
Dragon Ball FighterZ : Janemba de nouveau leaké !
Fighting Games




Après Microsoft il y a quelques mois, c'est maintenant Nintendo UK qui a leaké que Dragon Ball FighterZ aura prochainement un contenu de téléchargement du nom de Janemba, le dernier personnage du FighterZ Pass 2 qui n'avait toujours pas été officiellement annoncé par Bandai Namco.

Voice la déscription de Nintendo U.K. pour le personnage :

Janemba, the demon of pure evil joins the fight from the Underworld!

This content includes:
- Janemba as a new playable character
- Five alternative colors for his outfit
- Janemba Lobby Avatar
- Janemba Z Stamp


Avec l'EVO qui arrive très prochainement, vous pouvez vous douter que l'annonce du personnage aura lieu à la fin du tournoi DBFz.










Gematsu - https://gematsu.com/2019/07/dragon-ball-fighterz-dlc-character-janemba-announcement-leaked
    posted the 07/29/2019 at 06:57 AM by raioh
    comments (6)
    spawnini posted the 07/29/2019 at 07:14 AM
    eldren ça sent bon
    nady posted the 07/29/2019 at 07:19 AM
    Oh yeah
    kurorolucifuru posted the 07/29/2019 at 07:29 AM
    Plus qu'à attendre gegeta et j'aurais ma dream team
    chiotgamer posted the 07/29/2019 at 07:57 AM
    Il a mangé le Puzzle Puzzle no Mi ce perso ? ^^
    mrvince posted the 07/29/2019 at 08:32 AM
    Hâte de le voir en mouvement.
    ravyxxs posted the 07/29/2019 at 08:46 AM
    Sangoku 4,Gogeta,Janemba....ils ont préféré donné des cheveux rose et bleu en perso retail et dlc
