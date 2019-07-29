Janemba, the demon of pure evil joins the fight from the Underworld!



This content includes:

- Janemba as a new playable character

- Five alternative colors for his outfit

- Janemba Lobby Avatar

- Janemba Z Stamp

Après Microsoft il y a quelques mois, c'est maintenantqui a leaké queaura prochainement un contenu de téléchargement du nom de, le dernier personnage du FighterZ Pass 2 qui n'avait toujours pas été officiellement annoncé par Bandai Namco.Voice la déscription de Nintendo U.K. pour le personnage :Avec l'EVO qui arrive très prochainement, vous pouvez vous douter que l'annonce du personnage aura lieu à la fin du tournoi DBFz.