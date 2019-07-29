Fighting Games
Après Microsoft il y a quelques mois, c'est maintenant Nintendo UK
qui a leaké que Dragon Ball FighterZ
aura prochainement un contenu de téléchargement du nom de Janemba
, le dernier personnage du FighterZ Pass 2 qui n'avait toujours pas été officiellement annoncé par Bandai Namco.
Voice la déscription de Nintendo U.K. pour le personnage :
Janemba, the demon of pure evil joins the fight from the Underworld!
This content includes:
- Janemba as a new playable character
- Five alternative colors for his outfit
- Janemba Lobby Avatar
- Janemba Z Stamp
Avec l'EVO qui arrive très prochainement, vous pouvez vous douter que l'annonce du personnage aura lieu à la fin du tournoi DBFz.
