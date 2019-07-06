accueil
profile
all
C'est d'une Perfection.
Le jeu de FromSoftware a leak
FromSoftware - Hidetaka Miyazaki/George R. R. Martin (PS4/XBO/PC)
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:19 PM
Vivement en vidéo dimanche
akiru
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:19 PM
Lien ?
birmou
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:19 PM
Lol je m'attendais a ça
https://twitter.com/yungvidya/status/1136666640165163008?s=19
opthomas
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:20 PM
Cela sent l'inspiration Viking.
Sinon petite info Lordguyver devient Opthomas voilou
misterpixel
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:20 PM
On peut se réconforter en se disant que c'est qu'un logo, c'est le gameplay le plus intéressant... En tout cas à ce rythme, d'ici demain après midi tout aura Leak et on dirait que c'est tout issu de la conf Xbox.
leonr4
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:22 PM
Tous ces leaks en ce moment, à ce rythme bientôt zéro surprise
karbage
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:25 PM
opthomas
Selon les rumeurs ce serait d'inspiration celtique.
walterwhite
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:25 PM
Je coupe tout jusqu’à dimanche.
opthomas
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:26 PM
leonr4
Sony a bien fait de pas venir
opthomas
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:27 PM
karbage
J'étais pas loin
kuroni
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:28 PM
Le bateau prend l'eau !
Tous ces leaks en quelques heures !
raioh
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:30 PM
GRRM:
"I've consulted on a game out of Japan"
Bamco:
"a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire"
misterpixel
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:31 PM
Bandai Namco est entrain de se faire tout Leak, Ni no kuni Remastered aperçu
https://www.resetera.com/threads/ni-no-kuni-wrath-of-the-white-witch-remastered-has-leaked-e3-2019-x1-ps4-pc.121673/page-2
kinectical
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:31 PM
leonr4
ces pareil chaque année des fois ce sont des stratégies marketing vue que après les conference des constructeur et gros studio énormément de jeux passent inaperçue pendant le E3 même si cette année ils ya juste Microsoft la stratégie des leak reste toujours d’actualité ces une tradition lol
nobleswan
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:50 PM
kinectical
Il y a eu que Bleeding Edge avec une vidéo off screen chez Microsoft. Ca c'etait un vrais leak. Le reste c'est juste Namco Bandai qui se font leaks avec une faille de securité qui est Open visiblement.
leonr4
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:25 AM
opthomas
On peut voir ça comme ça en effet
kinectical
C'est tout de meme ouf rien qu'aujourd'hui on a eu :
Du Ni No Kuni remastered
Elden Ring le prochain fromsoftware
Bleeding Edge de Ninja Theory
Tales of Arise
La date de sortie de Cyberpunk 2077
Et demain ça risque d’être pire
onihanzo
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:26 AM
Oubliez la mythologie Nordique en tout cas, ça a déjà été démenti.
En revanche, attendez-vous à beaucoup de personnalisation (fashion souls), de la High fantasy, un aspect maritime (bateau ?), très focus sur l'exploration, notamment souterraine (caves, mines, grottes), PVP et Coop, Inspiration des jeux de plateau façon D&D, level design très vertical et interconnecté, possiblement open world façon SotC, plus grand monde réalisé par FS, mythologie Celtique/UK/Ecosse.
duff15
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:27 AM
Bah,bah,c'est du
pipeau
