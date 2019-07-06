profile
ellie
96
Likes
Likers
ellie
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 363
visites since opening : 666502
ellie > blog
all
Le jeu de FromSoftware a leak


FromSoftware - Hidetaka Miyazaki/George R. R. Martin (PS4/XBO/PC)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:18 PM by ellie
    comments (18)
    jeanouillz posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:19 PM
    Vivement en vidéo dimanche
    akiru posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:19 PM
    Lien ?
    birmou posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:19 PM
    Lol je m'attendais a ça https://twitter.com/yungvidya/status/1136666640165163008?s=19
    opthomas posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:20 PM
    Cela sent l'inspiration Viking.

    Sinon petite info Lordguyver devient Opthomas voilou
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:20 PM
    On peut se réconforter en se disant que c'est qu'un logo, c'est le gameplay le plus intéressant... En tout cas à ce rythme, d'ici demain après midi tout aura Leak et on dirait que c'est tout issu de la conf Xbox.
    leonr4 posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:22 PM
    Tous ces leaks en ce moment, à ce rythme bientôt zéro surprise
    karbage posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:25 PM
    opthomas Selon les rumeurs ce serait d'inspiration celtique.
    walterwhite posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:25 PM
    Je coupe tout jusqu’à dimanche.
    opthomas posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:26 PM
    leonr4 Sony a bien fait de pas venir
    opthomas posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:27 PM
    karbage J'étais pas loin
    kuroni posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:28 PM
    Le bateau prend l'eau !
    Tous ces leaks en quelques heures !
    raioh posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:30 PM
    GRRM: "I've consulted on a game out of Japan"

    Bamco: "a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire"
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:31 PM
    Bandai Namco est entrain de se faire tout Leak, Ni no kuni Remastered aperçu https://www.resetera.com/threads/ni-no-kuni-wrath-of-the-white-witch-remastered-has-leaked-e3-2019-x1-ps4-pc.121673/page-2
    kinectical posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:31 PM
    leonr4 ces pareil chaque année des fois ce sont des stratégies marketing vue que après les conference des constructeur et gros studio énormément de jeux passent inaperçue pendant le E3 même si cette année ils ya juste Microsoft la stratégie des leak reste toujours d’actualité ces une tradition lol
    nobleswan posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:50 PM
    kinectical Il y a eu que Bleeding Edge avec une vidéo off screen chez Microsoft. Ca c'etait un vrais leak. Le reste c'est juste Namco Bandai qui se font leaks avec une faille de securité qui est Open visiblement.
    leonr4 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:25 AM
    opthomas On peut voir ça comme ça en effet

    kinectical C'est tout de meme ouf rien qu'aujourd'hui on a eu :

    Du Ni No Kuni remastered
    Elden Ring le prochain fromsoftware
    Bleeding Edge de Ninja Theory
    Tales of Arise
    La date de sortie de Cyberpunk 2077

    Et demain ça risque d’être pire
    onihanzo posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:26 AM
    Oubliez la mythologie Nordique en tout cas, ça a déjà été démenti.

    En revanche, attendez-vous à beaucoup de personnalisation (fashion souls), de la High fantasy, un aspect maritime (bateau ?), très focus sur l'exploration, notamment souterraine (caves, mines, grottes), PVP et Coop, Inspiration des jeux de plateau façon D&D, level design très vertical et interconnecté, possiblement open world façon SotC, plus grand monde réalisé par FS, mythologie Celtique/UK/Ecosse.
    duff15 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:27 AM
    Bah,bah,c'est du pipeau
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre