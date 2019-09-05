ajouter un titre
jenicris > blog
L'icône de Medievil vient d'apparaître sur le PSN


Par contre, pour l'instant, si on clique dessus ça affiche un message d'erreur.
On aura sûrement une date de sortir j'imagine ce soir.
    posted the 05/09/2019 at 07:56 PM by jenicris
    comments (8)
    terminagore posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:01 PM
    C’est bon ça !
    kaiden posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:01 PM
    escobar posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:02 PM
    On attends sagement minuit
    ravyxxs posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:06 PM
    Jeu dispo en Juin ou Juillet. Jeu de vacance quoi.
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:08 PM
    jenicris
    Par contre une deluxe edition je vois pas trop pourquoi
    jenicris posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:09 PM
    romgamer6859 je sais pas trop non plus. Un mec sur un autre forum avait pour hypothèse des skins.
    arquion posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:12 PM
    jenicris romgamer6859 peut-être la bande son, des bonus, etc le truc habituel/
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:16 PM
    yes ça sent quand même le dispo juillet/août
