jenicris
L'icône de Medievil vient d'apparaître sur le PSN
Par contre, pour l'instant, si on clique dessus ça affiche un message d'erreur.
On aura sûrement une date de sortir j'imagine ce soir.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/09/2019 at 07:56 PM by
jenicris
comments (
8
)
terminagore
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 08:01 PM
C’est bon ça !
kaiden
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 08:01 PM
escobar
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 08:02 PM
On attends sagement minuit
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 08:06 PM
Jeu dispo en Juin ou Juillet. Jeu de vacance quoi.
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 08:08 PM
jenicris
Par contre une deluxe edition je vois pas trop pourquoi
jenicris
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 08:09 PM
romgamer6859
je sais pas trop non plus. Un mec sur un autre forum avait pour hypothèse des skins.
arquion
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 08:12 PM
jenicris
romgamer6859
peut-être la bande son, des bonus, etc le truc habituel/
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 08:16 PM
yes ça sent quand même le dispo juillet/août
