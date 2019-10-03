- Chef-d'œuvre en 1998, chef-d'œuvre en 2019. -
Une drôle de pub pour Devil May Cry 5
Si vous voyez votre voisin avec deux flingues ou avec une panthère noire, sachez que c'est juste un joueur de Devil May Cry 5 et que c'est donc, parfaitement normal.

    tags : devil may cry 5 devil may cry 5 spot tv devil may cry pub
    posted the 03/10/2019 at 07:10 PM by marchand2sable
    comments (2)
    victornewman posted the 03/10/2019 at 07:15 PM
    cb posted the 03/10/2019 at 07:22 PM
    Pas mal Ça me rappelle un peu la pub japonaise du premier DMC.
