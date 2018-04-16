ajouter un titre
articles : 489
visites since opening : 650240
Kingdom Hearts 3: trailer de mini-jeux
    posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:19 AM by jenicris
    comments (2)
    xenofamicom posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:39 AM
    Pas mal le game and watch... (faut pas que Link49 voit ça, il va en déduire qu'une version switch existe!)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:49 AM
    Ah un trailler ! Je vais le regarder 10 fois pour analyser tout les pixels .xenofamicom Oui bien sûr , et il en profiteras pour demander GoW .
