PS4 Pro Boost Mode: The Evil Within [UP: JC3 ]
News
La différence de fluidité est assez notable sur ce titre : O


UP: Gameplay Just cause 3 avec beaucoup de destructions

    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:21 PM by lightning
    comments (56)
    jenicris posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:22 PM
    C'est pas des conneries alors?
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:23 PM
    rockin en PLS
    lightning posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:25 PM
    jenicris non lol

    Après chaque jeu en profitera différemment. (principalement ceux qui souffrait à maintenir leur framerate visé (
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:26 PM
    Ouais bon evil within est optimisé avec les pieds hein
    goldmen33 posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:27 PM
    maman du lait!!
    momotaros posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:27 PM
    Vivement des vidéos pour Bloodborne et Dark Souls III.
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:27 PM
    momotaros Bloodborne pas sur que ça change vu que c'est pas un soucis de framerate mais de framepacing
    shin82 posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:28 PM
    momotaros ouai vivement parce que pour le moment c est pas ca ....
    momotaros posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:29 PM
    guiguif à merde, c'est quoi le framepacing ? (oui je suis un noob ).
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:29 PM
    momotaros http://www.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-33224-38907803-1-0-1-0-frame-pacing-patch.htm
    jenicris posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:30 PM
    lightning c'est une excellente chose ça. Car les patchs tardent pour certains jeux.
    lightning posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:30 PM
    Just tried F1 2016 and it's turbo locked at 60fps and wet racing seems much smoother and higher framerate. Interestingly although F1 2016 was no slouch at load times, it seems even quicker than before.

    UPDATE: Forgot to mention GTA V, framerate racing through lots of traffic seems stable with no drops.
    spilner posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:31 PM
    Excellent! par contre ça ramait encore comme ça sur PS4??

    Lightning
    Des news concernant Until Dawn??
    J'espère vraiment que ce jeu en profitera
    shincloud posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:32 PM
    Une PS4 Pro Glacier White ou Collector je prend, mais sinon non
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:32 PM
    spilner yavait des endroit c'etait pire
    lightning posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:32 PM
    spilner pas encore je te tiens au courant
    kabuki posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:33 PM
    Putain mais c'est genial cette mise à jour arrgggg The Witcher 3
    sora78 posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:35 PM
    romgamer6859 Ben un jeu mal optimisé qui fonctionne bien mieux grace à la PS4 pro c'est très positif pour la console
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:37 PM
    J'avoue la vidéo est probante

    J'ai débranché ma PS4 Pro et je l'ai collé à la vidéo: elle l'a beaucoup apprécié, j'ai senti son ventilateur s'accélérer !
    spilner posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:37 PM
    Guiguif
    T'es sérieux? ça n'avait pas été corrigé depuis?

    Lightning
    Merci Poto
    lightning posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:38 PM
    D'après les retours plus de tearing sur Yakuza Zero
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:39 PM
    lightning j'espere que le clipping dans Gravity Rush 2 s'est amoindri
    shincloud posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:39 PM
    guiguif J'ai fait le platine du jeu, et j'ai pas de souvenir de grosse chute sur Evil Within quand même O_o
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:40 PM
    shincloud ah bah moi si, ya des endroits c'etait juste ouf, surtout dans les premiers chapitres de souvenir, vers la fin ça se calmait un peu
    liquidus00 posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:41 PM
    Je serai curieux de voir que ça donne sur Until Dawn. Le jeu est chouette, mais ça m'a toujours fait chier toutes les saccades.
    lightning posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:44 PM
    guiguif Je croi ue c'est unqiuement pour les jeu no patché ou pro ready. X)

    Ceux qui ont déjà un patch, c'est au devs de continuer à bosser pour avoir un autre patch
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:47 PM
    lightning bah GR2 n'a jamais eu de patch pro ^^
    kamikaze1985 posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:49 PM
    shincloud Elle arrive, je le sens.
    sonilka posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:49 PM
    guiguif y a eu une grosse MàJ pour GR2 cette semaine (1Go). Peut etre que ca apporte des corrections sur les soucis techniques du jeu. Faut dire que JS a bien déconné de ce coté
    minbox posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:49 PM
    Je l'avait dit...
    hebuspsa posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:49 PM
    C'est quoi cette histoire de boost mode?
    Les jeux qui tourne mieux sur pro son ceux qui on recu un parch non?
    Je comprends pas de quoi parle l'article
    51love posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:49 PM
    nan mais c'est une blague le framerate de la version ps4?
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:50 PM
    sonilka nop j'ai testé et aucune, ça a juste corrigé les problemes avec le online
    sonilka posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:51 PM
    guiguif le truc bien prioritaire quoi
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:52 PM
    sonilka Bha plus rien marchait entre vendredi et lundi dernier ^^'
    lightning posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:52 PM
    Il ya aurait une amélioration notable sur FF 14 !

    guiguif Pro Ready ^^
    liquidus00 posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:52 PM
    lightning spilner

    I just played opening of Until Dawn twice, first in normal and then in busoto modo. While in normal mode some scened looked questionable, all was much better and more natural in 2nd playthrough.

    I will continue playing in normal mode until I clearly find bad framerate scene, and then I will switch to busoto mode again.

    http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=229649348&postcount=1020
    sonilka posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:54 PM
    guiguif ouais mais c'était pas du à une maintenance des serveurs ?
    lightning posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:54 PM
    liquidus00 Nice
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:55 PM
    sonilka si mais fallit dl le patch pour que ça marche. En tout cas pour avoir refait un tour sur le jeu aux endroits ou le clipping etait immonde, rien n'a bougé
    lightning posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:56 PM
    hebuspsa En gros ce mode apporte des améliorations (principalement framerate) aux qui sont sorties avant la PS4 pro et qui n'ont donc pas de patch.
    sonilka posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:00 PM
    guiguif bon plus qu'à attendre qu'ils se décident à corriger ca. Si ils le corrigent un jour ....
    liquidus00 posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:01 PM
    Apparemment The Witcher 3 en profite aussi :

    Just tried Witcher 3 and feels like locked 30fps.i never remember it running this smoothly, I'm impressed. Trying to upload a run around video

    http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=229650746&postcount=1131
    kuroni posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:09 PM
    Bon... je vais encore attendre avant de me faire Dark Souls 3.
    lightning posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:10 PM
    belle amélioration sur JC3
    rockin posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:11 PM
    guiguif pourquoi en PLS , sa prouve juste que j'avais raison au contraire ! Banane
    guiguif posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:14 PM
    rockin en pls avec son jeu qui rame, la Pro
    ootaniisensei posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:23 PM
    liquidus00 Bon si TW3 est enfin stable ce sera définitivement la maj du charisme
    kabuki posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:27 PM
    ootaniisensei liquidus00 Charisme total
    rockin posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:28 PM
    guiguif la pro
    liquidus00 posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:33 PM
    Retour sur quelques jeux :

    Project Cars - Better, much better. Still frame rate issues in wet racing with lots on screen but its considerably better than before.

    Bioshock Infinite - Pretty much a solid locked 60fps from the part I played. Could be different in other areas though maybe.

    Darksiders 2 - Now locked 30FPS and screen tearing is gone

    Lords Of The Fallen - Almost now a locked 30fps, screen tearing pretty much gone.

    Tomb Raider - Now a pretty much solid 60FPS lock (not ROTTR here, the original reboot)

    Sleeping Dogs - Still a bit rough when driving around, but much better and smoother on foot.

    Evil Within - Great! Miles better than before!

    COD Ghosts - Yes I know no one plays this anymore, but in multiplayer areas, game is now pretty much locked to 60FPS where it wasn't before on some maps. First 10 minutes of campaign mode is also pretty much a lock.

    Dead Island - Seems the same as before, Frame pacing issues and not FPS problems perhaps?

    Everybodys Gone To The Rapture - Smoother, still not perfect, but must now be a very close 30FPS lock

    Oddworld New And Tasty - Now seemingly locked to 30FPS

    Resident Evil 5 - No more frame drops that I can see where there used to be minor ones throughout.

    http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=229653112&postcount=1329
    barberousse posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:34 PM
    Ouh yeah
    victornewman posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:35 PM
    La maj sort quand les gars ?
    lightning posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:40 PM
    victornewman pas encore de date. C'est uniquement en bêta pur l'instant
    gat posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:42 PM
    victornewman Compte un mois environ.
    darkwii posted the 02/03/2017 at 06:57 PM
    Ps4 amateur sa ma fait rire
