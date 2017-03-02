home page
profile
articles :
visites since opening :
all
News
PS4 Pro Boost Mode: The Evil Within [UP: JC3 ]
News
La différence de fluidité est assez notable sur ce titre : O
UP: Gameplay Just cause 3 avec beaucoup de destructions
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/03/2017 at 05:21 PM by
lightning
comments (
56
)
jenicris
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:22 PM
C'est pas des conneries alors?
guiguif
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:23 PM
rockin
en PLS
lightning
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:25 PM
jenicris
non lol
Après chaque jeu en profitera différemment. (principalement ceux qui souffrait à maintenir leur framerate visé (
romgamer6859
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:26 PM
Ouais bon evil within est optimisé avec les pieds hein
goldmen33
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:27 PM
maman du lait!!
momotaros
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:27 PM
Vivement des vidéos pour Bloodborne et Dark Souls III.
guiguif
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:27 PM
momotaros
Bloodborne pas sur que ça change vu que c'est pas un soucis de framerate mais de framepacing
shin82
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:28 PM
momotaros
ouai vivement parce que pour le moment c est pas ca ....
momotaros
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:29 PM
guiguif
à merde, c'est quoi le framepacing ? (oui je suis un noob
).
guiguif
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:29 PM
momotaros
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-33224-38907803-1-0-1-0-frame-pacing-patch.htm
jenicris
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:30 PM
lightning
c'est une excellente chose ça. Car les patchs tardent pour certains jeux.
lightning
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:30 PM
Just tried F1 2016 and it's turbo locked at 60fps and wet racing seems much smoother and higher framerate. Interestingly although F1 2016 was no slouch at load times, it seems even quicker than before.
UPDATE: Forgot to mention GTA V, framerate racing through lots of traffic seems stable with no drops.
spilner
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:31 PM
Excellent! par contre ça ramait encore comme ça sur PS4??
Lightning
Des news concernant Until Dawn??
J'espère vraiment que ce jeu en profitera
shincloud
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:32 PM
Une PS4 Pro Glacier White ou Collector je prend, mais sinon non
guiguif
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:32 PM
spilner
yavait des endroit c'etait pire
lightning
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:32 PM
spilner
pas encore je te tiens au courant
kabuki
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:33 PM
Putain mais c'est genial cette mise à jour arrgggg The Witcher 3
sora78
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:35 PM
romgamer6859
Ben un jeu mal optimisé qui fonctionne bien mieux grace à la PS4 pro c'est très positif pour la console
icebergbrulant
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:37 PM
J'avoue la vidéo est probante
J'ai débranché ma PS4 Pro et je l'ai collé à la vidéo: elle l'a beaucoup apprécié, j'ai senti son ventilateur s'accélérer !
spilner
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:37 PM
Guiguif
T'es sérieux? ça n'avait pas été corrigé depuis?
Lightning
Merci Poto
lightning
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:38 PM
D'après les retours plus de tearing sur Yakuza Zero
guiguif
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:39 PM
lightning
j'espere que le clipping dans Gravity Rush 2 s'est amoindri
shincloud
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:39 PM
guiguif
J'ai fait le platine du jeu, et j'ai pas de souvenir de grosse chute sur Evil Within quand même O_o
guiguif
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:40 PM
shincloud
ah bah moi si, ya des endroits c'etait juste ouf, surtout dans les premiers chapitres de souvenir, vers la fin ça se calmait un peu
liquidus00
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:41 PM
Je serai curieux de voir que ça donne sur Until Dawn. Le jeu est chouette, mais ça m'a toujours fait chier toutes les saccades.
lightning
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:44 PM
guiguif
Je croi ue c'est unqiuement pour les jeu no patché ou pro ready. X)
Ceux qui ont déjà un patch, c'est au devs de continuer à bosser pour avoir un autre patch
guiguif
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:47 PM
lightning
bah GR2 n'a jamais eu de patch pro ^^
kamikaze1985
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:49 PM
shincloud
Elle arrive, je le sens.
sonilka
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:49 PM
guiguif
y a eu une grosse MàJ pour GR2 cette semaine (1Go). Peut etre que ca apporte des corrections sur les soucis techniques du jeu. Faut dire que JS a bien déconné de ce coté
minbox
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:49 PM
Je l'avait dit...
hebuspsa
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:49 PM
C'est quoi cette histoire de boost mode?
Les jeux qui tourne mieux sur pro son ceux qui on recu un parch non?
Je comprends pas de quoi parle l'article
51love
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:49 PM
nan mais c'est une blague le framerate de la version ps4?
guiguif
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:50 PM
sonilka
nop j'ai testé et aucune, ça a juste corrigé les problemes avec le online
sonilka
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:51 PM
guiguif
le truc bien prioritaire quoi
guiguif
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:52 PM
sonilka
Bha plus rien marchait entre vendredi et lundi dernier ^^'
lightning
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:52 PM
Il ya aurait une amélioration notable sur FF 14 !
guiguif
Pro Ready ^^
liquidus00
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:52 PM
lightning
spilner
I just played opening of Until Dawn twice, first in normal and then in busoto modo. While in normal mode some scened looked questionable, all was much better and more natural in 2nd playthrough.
I will continue playing in normal mode until I clearly find bad framerate scene, and then I will switch to busoto mode again.
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=229649348&postcount=1020
sonilka
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:54 PM
guiguif
ouais mais c'était pas du à une maintenance des serveurs ?
lightning
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:54 PM
liquidus00
Nice
guiguif
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:55 PM
sonilka
si mais fallit dl le patch pour que ça marche. En tout cas pour avoir refait un tour sur le jeu aux endroits ou le clipping etait immonde, rien n'a bougé
lightning
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 05:56 PM
hebuspsa
En gros ce mode apporte des améliorations (principalement framerate) aux qui sont sorties avant la PS4 pro et qui n'ont donc pas de patch.
sonilka
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:00 PM
guiguif
bon plus qu'à attendre qu'ils se décident à corriger ca. Si ils le corrigent un jour ....
liquidus00
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:01 PM
Apparemment The Witcher 3 en profite aussi :
Just tried Witcher 3 and feels like locked 30fps.i never remember it running this smoothly, I'm impressed. Trying to upload a run around video
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=229650746&postcount=1131
kuroni
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:09 PM
Bon... je vais encore attendre avant de me faire Dark Souls 3.
lightning
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:10 PM
belle amélioration sur JC3
rockin
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:11 PM
guiguif
pourquoi en PLS , sa prouve juste que j'avais raison au contraire ! Banane
guiguif
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:14 PM
rockin
en pls avec son jeu qui rame, la Pro
ootaniisensei
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:23 PM
liquidus00
Bon si TW3 est enfin stable ce sera définitivement la maj du charisme
kabuki
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:27 PM
ootaniisensei
liquidus00
Charisme total
rockin
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:28 PM
guiguif
la pro
liquidus00
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:33 PM
Retour sur quelques jeux :
Project Cars - Better, much better. Still frame rate issues in wet racing with lots on screen but its considerably better than before.
Bioshock Infinite - Pretty much a solid locked 60fps from the part I played. Could be different in other areas though maybe.
Darksiders 2 - Now locked 30FPS and screen tearing is gone
Lords Of The Fallen - Almost now a locked 30fps, screen tearing pretty much gone.
Tomb Raider - Now a pretty much solid 60FPS lock (not ROTTR here, the original reboot)
Sleeping Dogs - Still a bit rough when driving around, but much better and smoother on foot.
Evil Within - Great! Miles better than before!
COD Ghosts - Yes I know no one plays this anymore, but in multiplayer areas, game is now pretty much locked to 60FPS where it wasn't before on some maps. First 10 minutes of campaign mode is also pretty much a lock.
Dead Island - Seems the same as before, Frame pacing issues and not FPS problems perhaps?
Everybodys Gone To The Rapture - Smoother, still not perfect, but must now be a very close 30FPS lock
Oddworld New And Tasty - Now seemingly locked to 30FPS
Resident Evil 5 - No more frame drops that I can see where there used to be minor ones throughout.
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=229653112&postcount=1329
barberousse
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:34 PM
Ouh yeah
victornewman
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:35 PM
La maj sort quand les gars ?
lightning
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:40 PM
victornewman
pas encore de date. C'est uniquement en bêta pur l'instant
gat
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:42 PM
victornewman
Compte un mois environ.
darkwii
posted
the 02/03/2017 at 06:57 PM
Ps4 amateur sa ma fait rire
