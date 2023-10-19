group information
Manga - Verse
10
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 07/09/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 322
visites since opening : 569472
subscribers : 15
bloggers : 7
channel
members (15)
more members
all
Les musiques d'opening du groupe Creepy Nuts
Divers
Mashle, opening Bling-Bang-Bang-Born




Dandadan, opening Otonoke






Call of the Night saison 1, opening Daten






Call of the Night saison 2, opening Mirage




    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson, davenor, sorakairi86
    posted the 07/09/2025 at 02:16 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    yaguranao posted the 07/09/2025 at 04:38 PM
    je trouve vraiment l'opening de Mashle insupportable, le reste est top. Pour le moment, c'est vraiment l'opening de la S2 de Yofukashi qui tourne assez souvent chez moi, les visuels sont vraiment top ! Je vais bien savourer cette saison avec Anko.
    burningcrimson posted the 07/09/2025 at 06:21 PM
    Une amie, kiff l'opening de Mashle et pour le coup, javoue qu'il est excellent. Ce groupe est vraiment unique !
    noishe posted the 07/09/2025 at 07:02 PM
    Je les trouve trop surcôtés perso, leurs sonorités peuvent tourner en rond rapidement. Y'a que Otonoke de Dandadan que j'apprécie.
    shirou posted the 07/09/2025 at 07:19 PM
    Pour moi Yoasobi >all en terme d op, et si on remonte dans le temps fait jeux égal avec Myth & Roid
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo