Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
,
almightybhunivelze
,
nindo64
,
mugimando
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kisukesan
,
nicolasgourry
articles : 322
322
visites since opening : 569472
569472
subscribers : 15
15
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
Actu Manga / Anime
MangaTalk
JV
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
Animation Land
La passion Dragon Ball
Voir ou revoir
Lire ou relire
Divers
Les musiques d'opening du groupe Creepy Nuts
Divers
Mashle, opening Bling-Bang-Bang-Born
Dandadan, opening Otonoke
Call of the Night saison 1, opening Daten
Call of the Night saison 2, opening Mirage
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
,
davenor
,
sorakairi86
posted the 07/09/2025 at 02:16 PM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (4)
4
)
yaguranao
posted
the 07/09/2025 at 04:38 PM
je trouve vraiment l'opening de Mashle insupportable, le reste est top. Pour le moment, c'est vraiment l'opening de la S2 de Yofukashi qui tourne assez souvent chez moi, les visuels sont vraiment top ! Je vais bien savourer cette saison avec Anko.
burningcrimson
posted
the 07/09/2025 at 06:21 PM
Une amie, kiff l'opening de Mashle et pour le coup, javoue qu'il est excellent. Ce groupe est vraiment unique !
noishe
posted
the 07/09/2025 at 07:02 PM
Je les trouve trop surcôtés perso, leurs sonorités peuvent tourner en rond rapidement. Y'a que Otonoke de Dandadan que j'apprécie.
shirou
posted
the 07/09/2025 at 07:19 PM
Pour moi Yoasobi >all en terme d op, et si on remonte dans le temps fait jeux égal avec Myth & Roid
