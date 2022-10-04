Vos jeux de la semaine ?
group information
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
5
Likes
Likers
name : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
title : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
screen name : vosjeuxdelasemaine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/vosjeuxdelasemaine
official website : http://
creator : kevisiano
creation date : 04/10/2022
last update : 03/31/2024
description : Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
tags :
articles : 102
visites since opening : 270018
subscribers : 3
bloggers : 1
channel
members (3)
more members
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Des coquins sur Stellar Blade ?
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 03/31/2024 at 01:10 PM by kevisiano
    comments (10)
    shinz0 posted the 03/31/2024 at 01:13 PM
    Persona 3 Reload un jeu très agréable à jouer, beau, fluide et sans prise de tête
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/31/2024 at 01:30 PM
    Il me reste à terminer le mode difficile à faire sur FF7 Rebirth et un put... de défi légendaire où je me fais laminer vers la fin mais j’y arriverai
    fan2jeux posted the 03/31/2024 at 01:43 PM
    Ff7 rebirth
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/31/2024 at 01:48 PM
    South Park 3

    J'ai compris pourquoi le style 3D a été choisi, sinon ça aurait été incompatible avec ce gameplay TPS/BTA.
    marchale posted the 03/31/2024 at 02:02 PM
    Baldur's gate 3 ou j'ai recommencer une aventure avec un moine , quel jeu quand même
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/31/2024 at 02:09 PM
    F-Zero 99 (Switch)
    Ring Fit Adventure (Switch)
    Catherine : Full Body (Switch)
    Reigns : Game of Thrones (Switch)
    F-Zero : Maximum Velocity (Switch)
    Voyage au coeur du cinéma français (PC)
    Wonder Girl : The Dragon’s Trap (Switch)
    jenicris posted the 03/31/2024 at 02:21 PM
    Rebirth terminé
    killia posted the 03/31/2024 at 02:35 PM
    Juste du Unicorn Overlord, Pokemon Arceus et du Phœnix Wright sur Switch.

    Du Battle Chaser sur Tablette.

    Demain je me remets à FFVII Rebirth, Dragon’s Dogma 2 et je teste la démo de Stellar Blade.
    churos45 posted the 03/31/2024 at 02:47 PM
    Je dépoussière ma ludothèque Switch :
    - j'ai enfin fini Pokémon Ecarlate et Metroid Dread
    - j'enchaine avec Bayonetta 3

    Me reste encore Xenoblade 3 et Mario Wonder sous blister
    burningcrimson posted the 03/31/2024 at 02:50 PM
    A link between worlds 3ds
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo