Vos jeux de la semaine ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
negan
,
nicolasgourry
,
moijuliefr
,
bourbon
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Des coquins sur Stellar Blade ?
posted the 03/31/2024 at 01:10 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
shinz0
posted
the 03/31/2024 at 01:13 PM
Persona 3 Reload un jeu très agréable à jouer, beau, fluide et sans prise de tête
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/31/2024 at 01:30 PM
Il me reste à terminer le mode difficile à faire sur FF7 Rebirth et un put... de défi légendaire où je me fais laminer vers la fin mais j’y arriverai
fan2jeux
posted
the 03/31/2024 at 01:43 PM
Ff7 rebirth
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/31/2024 at 01:48 PM
South Park 3
J'ai compris pourquoi le style 3D a été choisi, sinon ça aurait été incompatible avec ce gameplay TPS/BTA.
marchale
posted
the 03/31/2024 at 02:02 PM
Baldur's gate 3 ou j'ai recommencer une aventure avec un moine , quel jeu quand même
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 03/31/2024 at 02:09 PM
F-Zero 99 (Switch)
Ring Fit Adventure (Switch)
Catherine : Full Body (Switch)
Reigns : Game of Thrones (Switch)
F-Zero : Maximum Velocity (Switch)
Voyage au coeur du cinéma français (PC)
Wonder Girl : The Dragon’s Trap (Switch)
jenicris
posted
the 03/31/2024 at 02:21 PM
Rebirth terminé
killia
posted
the 03/31/2024 at 02:35 PM
Juste du Unicorn Overlord, Pokemon Arceus et du Phœnix Wright sur Switch.
Du Battle Chaser sur Tablette.
Demain je me remets à FFVII Rebirth, Dragon’s Dogma 2 et je teste la démo de Stellar Blade.
churos45
posted
the 03/31/2024 at 02:47 PM
Je dépoussière ma ludothèque Switch :
- j'ai enfin fini Pokémon Ecarlate et Metroid Dread
- j'enchaine avec Bayonetta 3
Me reste encore Xenoblade 3 et Mario Wonder sous blister
burningcrimson
posted
the 03/31/2024 at 02:50 PM
A link between worlds 3ds
