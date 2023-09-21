accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
group information
45
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
strifedcloud
,
mickurt
,
axdslz
,
corbenne
,
cloudragnarok
,
chris92
,
svr
,
greil93
,
barbenoire
,
dranacole
,
supatony
,
tonytru4n
,
lanni
,
xiaomay
,
trafalgar
,
itachi974
,
shampix
,
dx93
,
metasonic
,
trungz
,
thor
,
manjinbes
,
voxen
,
cortes
,
victorsagat
,
kenji
,
monkeydluffy
,
gtoonizuka69
,
mikel971
,
traveller
,
teel
,
shanks
,
draer
,
rebellion
,
koriyu
,
hado78
,
diablass59
,
mugimando
,
biboys
,
yanssou
,
ravyxxs
,
nindo64
,
opthomas
,
faucheurvdf
,
burningcrimson
name :
La one piece team
title :
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name :
bladagun
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website :
http://
creator :
bladagun
creation date :
06/30/2008
last update :
09/21/2023
description :
LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags :
onepiece
luffy
op
one piece
bladagun
cloud d strife
articles :
328
visites since opening :
1753189
subscribers :
49
bloggers :
9
bladagun
(creator)
strifedcloud
(administrator)
law
(editor)
axdslz
(editor)
cloudragnarok
(editor)
trafalgar
(editor)
itachi974
(editor)
gtoonizuka69
(editor)
yanssou
(editor)
channel
members (49)
yanssou
nindo64
diablass5
jorostar
draer
hado78
law
monkeydlu
leykel
supatony
gtoonizuk
mikel971
more members
all
Le manga
Les jeux video
les episodes
Les OAV
Les secrets
Les delires
Le reste ^^
Les musiques
Les AMVs
One Piece 1093
https://mangamoins.shaeishu.co/?scan=OP1093
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
posted the 09/21/2023 at 02:10 PM by
yanssou
comments (
5
)
kevisiano
posted
the 09/21/2023 at 02:12 PM
Pause
palan
posted
the 09/21/2023 at 02:41 PM
Quesque je trouve les chapitre ennuyant en ce moment vraiment quand oda montre plein d endroit different pour qu'on est l'impression rien n'avance non merci.
burningcrimson
posted
the 09/21/2023 at 03:24 PM
Chapitre sympathique par contre les yeux qui sortent tout le temps de keurs orbites en Gear 5 ça commence à être relou...
malroth
posted
the 09/21/2023 at 03:39 PM
burningcrimson
oue, je pense vraiment qu'on a affaire à la pure transformation ever, ya plus aucun combat dramatique, souvenez vous de luffy gear 2 vs rob luci ou meme contre katakuri, c'etait autre chose
Depuis le gear 5 j'ai l'impression d'etre sur cartoon network, tu regarde sans aucune dramaturgie...
Vous imaginez luffy gear 5 contre Barbe noir avec ce ton la ? Mon Dieu ...
ratchet
posted
the 09/21/2023 at 03:43 PM
Oui moi aussi je vois que le G5 flingue un peu les combats... C'était sympa au début mais là c'est trop...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Depuis le gear 5 j'ai l'impression d'etre sur cartoon network, tu regarde sans aucune dramaturgie...
Vous imaginez luffy gear 5 contre Barbe noir avec ce ton la ? Mon Dieu ...