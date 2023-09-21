ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
La one piece team
45
name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name : bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
creator : bladagun
creation date : 06/30/2008
last update : 09/21/2023
description : LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags : onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
articles : 328
visites since opening : 1753189
subscribers : 49
bloggers : 9
members (49)
One Piece 1093
https://mangamoins.shaeishu.co/?scan=OP1093
    burningcrimson
    posted the 09/21/2023 at 02:10 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    kevisiano posted the 09/21/2023 at 02:12 PM
    Pause
    palan posted the 09/21/2023 at 02:41 PM
    Quesque je trouve les chapitre ennuyant en ce moment vraiment quand oda montre plein d endroit different pour qu'on est l'impression rien n'avance non merci.
    burningcrimson posted the 09/21/2023 at 03:24 PM
    Chapitre sympathique par contre les yeux qui sortent tout le temps de keurs orbites en Gear 5 ça commence à être relou...
    malroth posted the 09/21/2023 at 03:39 PM
    burningcrimson oue, je pense vraiment qu'on a affaire à la pure transformation ever, ya plus aucun combat dramatique, souvenez vous de luffy gear 2 vs rob luci ou meme contre katakuri, c'etait autre chose

    Depuis le gear 5 j'ai l'impression d'etre sur cartoon network, tu regarde sans aucune dramaturgie...

    Vous imaginez luffy gear 5 contre Barbe noir avec ce ton la ? Mon Dieu ...
    ratchet posted the 09/21/2023 at 03:43 PM
    Oui moi aussi je vois que le G5 flingue un peu les combats... C'était sympa au début mais là c'est trop...
