creation date : 04/10/2022
last update : 05/15/2022
description : Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
Go go go
    posted the 05/15/2022 at 11:58 AM by kevisiano
    comments (17)
    zekk posted the 05/15/2022 at 12:03 PM
    Eiyuden Chronicle : Rising
    yanissou posted the 05/15/2022 at 12:04 PM
    Elden ring 60 h au compteur et tout juste fini l'académie
    hanackil posted the 05/15/2022 at 12:05 PM
    J'ai platiné the fallen order, prêt pour sa suite
    hanackil posted the 05/15/2022 at 12:09 PM
    J'ai repris la deuxième campagne de sudden strike 4 dur ps5
    fan2jeux posted the 05/15/2022 at 12:27 PM
    Elden..... ring
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/15/2022 at 12:39 PM
    Dying Light 2 + The Medium + Bugsnax DLC
    ioop posted the 05/15/2022 at 01:04 PM
    je suis sur evil dead et life is strange true colors, du fifa vite fait aussi

    j'attends the quarry le mois prochain, vivement !
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 05/15/2022 at 01:14 PM
    Trüberbrook (PC)
    Mario Kart 64 (Switch)
    Mario Kart 8 DX (Switch)
    Card Shark (démo) (Switch)
    Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch)
    balf posted the 05/15/2022 at 01:15 PM
    MGS V
    killia posted the 05/15/2022 at 01:19 PM
    Je viens de finir Zelda Link's Awakening sur Switch.

    Manque de temps pour vraiment geeker, je vais me remettre sur Lost Judgement.
    wazaaabi posted the 05/15/2022 at 01:22 PM
    Metroid Dread et gran Turismo 7
    jenicris posted the 05/15/2022 at 01:39 PM
    GT7 et FIFA 22
    guigui59 posted the 05/15/2022 at 01:45 PM
    Mario odyssey fini à l'instant les 999 lunes.
    edarn posted the 05/15/2022 at 01:48 PM
    Exist Archive
    Generation Zero
    toru posted the 05/15/2022 at 01:52 PM
    Spiderman Miles Morales --> terminé. Il faut maintenant viser le platine.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/15/2022 at 02:02 PM
    Evil Dead The Game
    Rogue Lords
    Vampire Mascarade
    yukilin posted the 05/15/2022 at 02:11 PM
    Timespinner
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Horizon Forbidden West
