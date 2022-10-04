accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
group information
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
negan
,
nicolasgourry
name :
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
title :
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
screen name :
vosjeuxdelasemaine
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/vosjeuxdelasemaine
official website :
http://
creator :
kevisiano
creation date :
04/10/2022
last update :
05/15/2022
description :
Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
tags :
articles :
5
visites since opening :
7588
subscribers :
2
bloggers :
1
kevisiano
(creator)
channel
members (2)
kevinmcca
kevisiano
more members
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Go go go
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
killia
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 05/15/2022 at 11:58 AM by
kevisiano
comments (
17
)
zekk
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 12:03 PM
Eiyuden Chronicle : Rising
yanissou
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 12:04 PM
Elden ring 60 h au compteur et tout juste fini l'académie
hanackil
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 12:05 PM
J'ai platiné the fallen order, prêt pour sa suite
hanackil
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 12:09 PM
J'ai repris la deuxième campagne de sudden strike 4 dur ps5
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 12:27 PM
Elden..... ring
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 12:39 PM
Dying Light 2 + The Medium + Bugsnax DLC
ioop
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 01:04 PM
je suis sur evil dead et life is strange true colors, du fifa vite fait aussi
j'attends the quarry le mois prochain, vivement !
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 01:14 PM
Trüberbrook (PC)
Mario Kart 64 (Switch)
Mario Kart 8 DX (Switch)
Card Shark (démo) (Switch)
Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch)
balf
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 01:15 PM
MGS V
killia
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 01:19 PM
Je viens de finir Zelda Link's Awakening sur Switch.
Manque de temps pour vraiment geeker, je vais me remettre sur Lost Judgement.
wazaaabi
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 01:22 PM
Metroid Dread et gran Turismo 7
jenicris
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 01:39 PM
GT7 et FIFA 22
guigui59
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 01:45 PM
Mario odyssey fini à l'instant les 999 lunes.
edarn
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 01:48 PM
Exist Archive
Generation Zero
toru
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 01:52 PM
Spiderman Miles Morales --> terminé. Il faut maintenant viser le platine.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 02:02 PM
Evil Dead The Game
Rogue Lords
Vampire Mascarade
yukilin
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 02:11 PM
Timespinner
Ghost of Tsushima
Horizon Forbidden West
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
j'attends the quarry le mois prochain, vivement !
Mario Kart 64 (Switch)
Mario Kart 8 DX (Switch)
Card Shark (démo) (Switch)
Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch)
Manque de temps pour vraiment geeker, je vais me remettre sur Lost Judgement.
Generation Zero
Rogue Lords
Vampire Mascarade
Ghost of Tsushima
Horizon Forbidden West