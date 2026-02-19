profile
House of the dragon saison 3 / teaser


Le pouvoir absolu est à portée de main.
La saison 3 de #HouseoftheDragon revient en juin sur HBO Max.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0t1-9-72Frw&pp=ygUcaG91c2Ugb2YgdGhlIGRyYWdvbiBzZWFzb24gMw%3D%3D
    posted the 02/19/2026 at 04:36 PM by yanssou
    comments (6)
    shinz0 posted the 02/19/2026 at 04:47 PM
    Après une saison 2 frustrante sur sa fin, là ça va envoyer du lourd
    5120x2880 posted the 02/19/2026 at 04:51 PM
    Je m'attendais à entendre les VO, sa voix m'a fait sursauter
    tab posted the 02/19/2026 at 04:54 PM
    C’est la dernière saison?
    shinz0 posted the 02/19/2026 at 04:55 PM
    tab non la saison 4 sera la dernière
    rogeraf posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:27 PM
    shinz0 y a une autre série spin off qui sort bientot aussi sur Game of Thrones ? (j'ai l'impression que tu t'y connais)
    shinz0 posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:34 PM
    rogeraf l'autre spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms la saison 1 finie lundi prochain avec au total 6 épisodes. Une série plus intimiste avec moins de budget mais qui a du cœur
