link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
minx
,
gamerdome
,
faucheurvdf
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
raykaza
,
phase1
,
derno
,
torotoro59
,
traveller
,
axlenz
,
almightybhunivelze
,
netero
,
foxstep
,
negan
,
ravyxxs
,
gunotak
,
gat
yanssou
yanssou
Peaky Blinders : L'Immortel / BA
Tommy Shelby n'a jamais appartenu au commun des mortels. PEAKY BLINDERS : L'IMMORTEL arrive le 20 mars 2026 sur Netflix.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeMbv_MawLE
posted the 02/19/2026 at 02:47 PM by
yanssou
comments (
7
)
rogeraf
posted
the 02/19/2026 at 03:10 PM
Moi j'attend le retour d'Half, l'extra terrestre
pharrell
posted
the 02/19/2026 at 03:30 PM
La dernière saison m'a moins passionnée, il est temps de conclure la saga j'espère qu'ils vont le faire avec ce film.
Toutes les bonnes choses ont une fin et il faut éviter le projet de trop.
vyse
posted
the 02/19/2026 at 03:58 PM
rogeraf
mdrr ! ; y'a pas de H a Alf
vyse
posted
the 02/19/2026 at 04:04 PM
rogeraf
mais en fait ta dit parce que peaky blinders c'est vieux ?
yanssou
posted
the 02/19/2026 at 04:42 PM
pharrell
l'arc narratif de Tommy sera clôturé mais deux nouvelles saisons sont prévu avec une nouvelles générations de Shelby...
rogeraf
posted
the 02/19/2026 at 05:23 PM
vyse
ouai un peu vieux (j'ai pas suivi cette série ou plutôt accroché), mais oui ca remonte. Alf inconsciemment j'ai pensé a Half life (le 3)
vyse
posted
the 02/19/2026 at 05:32 PM
rogeraf
mdrrr ça m'a tué
