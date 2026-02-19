profile
Peaky Blinders : L'Immortel / BA


Tommy Shelby n'a jamais appartenu au commun des mortels. PEAKY BLINDERS : L'IMMORTEL arrive le 20 mars 2026 sur Netflix.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeMbv_MawLE
    posted the 02/19/2026 at 02:47 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    rogeraf posted the 02/19/2026 at 03:10 PM
    Moi j'attend le retour d'Half, l'extra terrestre
    pharrell posted the 02/19/2026 at 03:30 PM
    La dernière saison m'a moins passionnée, il est temps de conclure la saga j'espère qu'ils vont le faire avec ce film.

    Toutes les bonnes choses ont une fin et il faut éviter le projet de trop.
    vyse posted the 02/19/2026 at 03:58 PM
    rogeraf mdrr ! ; y'a pas de H a Alf
    vyse posted the 02/19/2026 at 04:04 PM
    rogeraf mais en fait ta dit parce que peaky blinders c'est vieux ?
    yanssou posted the 02/19/2026 at 04:42 PM
    pharrell l'arc narratif de Tommy sera clôturé mais deux nouvelles saisons sont prévu avec une nouvelles générations de Shelby...
    rogeraf posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:23 PM
    vyse ouai un peu vieux (j'ai pas suivi cette série ou plutôt accroché), mais oui ca remonte. Alf inconsciemment j'ai pensé a Half life (le 3)
    vyse posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:32 PM
    rogeraf mdrrr ça m'a tué
