accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
54
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
zboobi
,
svr
,
kokoriko
,
tvirus
,
k1fry
,
escobar
,
fullbuster
,
vinze
,
shincloud
,
dx93
,
yuri
,
vonkuru
,
sephiroth07
,
shakavierge
,
rosewood
,
minx
,
momotaros
,
amassous
,
bobby008
,
hebuspsa
,
gunotak
,
knity
,
lanni
,
strifedcloud
,
cuthbert
,
smartcrush
,
battossai
,
jeanouillz
,
binou87
,
darkvador
,
snakeorliquid
,
grozourson
,
anakaris
,
shanks
,
tsunayoshi
,
supatony
,
link49
,
jf17
,
eldren
,
lndscorpion
,
amorphe
,
gantzeur
,
opthomas
,
aiolia081
,
torotoro59
,
soulshunt
,
kurosama
,
ajb
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
,
iglooo
,
spawnini
,
trichejeux
,
alexkidd
chronokami
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
11
visites since opening :
275941
chronokami
> blog
Conférence New game + c'est maintenant
[video]http://youtube.com/live/dA4J6ByZPR0?si=PDo7gj5Rjwzf2ZUF[/video]
https://www.youtube.com/live/dA4J6ByZPR0?si=6z4Fv4MDG-Yy4j7l
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
idd
posted the 01/08/2026 at 09:05 PM by
chronokami
comments (
3
)
chronokami
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 09:21 PM
Je ne sais pas pourquoi la vidéo ne s'affiche pas mais le lien fonctionne
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 09:22 PM
chronokami
Essaye ça
[video]http://www.youtube.com/live/dA4J6ByZPR0[/video]
skuldleif
posted
the 01/08/2026 at 09:23 PM
chronokami
quand c'est comme ca clique droit sur la video et fait copier l'url
voila tu obtien le lien de
nicolasgourry
justement
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
[video]http://www.youtube.com/live/dA4J6ByZPR0[/video]
voila tu obtien le lien de nicolasgourry justement