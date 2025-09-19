profile
The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky 1st
The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky 1st
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Falcom
developer : Falcom
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Switch
yanssou
yanssou
Trails in the Sky : trailer de lancement


Trails in the sky 1st Chapter s'offre un dernier trailer pour son lancement aujourd'hui sur consoles et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CLAYxiAXad0
    2
    Likes
    olimar59, baalmung
    olimar59, baalmung
    posted the 09/19/2025 at 01:51 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    terikku posted the 09/19/2025 at 03:38 PM
    je l'ai pas trouvé en magasin
    yanssou posted the 09/19/2025 at 03:45 PM
    terikku dispo à leclerc et Amazon seulement.
    magneto860 posted the 09/19/2025 at 04:07 PM
    Oh, un jeu avec des graphismes Nintendo !
    snave posted the 09/19/2025 at 05:49 PM
    magneto860 Ça veut rien strictement rien dire ce que tu dis.
