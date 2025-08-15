profile
Crimson Desert
name : Crimson Desert
platform : PC
editor : Pearl Abyss
developer : Pearl Abyss
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
yanssou
yanssou
yanssou > blog
Crimson Desert : 1h de gameplay


Le titre à été récemment repoussé au premier trimestre 2026 et sortira sur PS5, Xbox Series et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UAQVHDjTKeU&t=26s
