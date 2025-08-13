profile
007 First Light
name : 007 First Light
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : IO Interactive
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
007 The First Light : quelques info
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F18EUqAKyKU&list=LL&index=4&ab_channel=007FirstLight

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emZAFsIyyhE&ab_channel=RadioTimesGaming
https://www.premiere.fr/Cinema/News-Cinema/_07-First-Light-On-avait-un-million-de-possibilites-avec-l-univers-de-James-Bond--interview
    posted the 08/13/2025 at 09:17 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    altendorf posted the 08/13/2025 at 09:30 PM
    J'ai hâte !
    ioda posted the 08/13/2025 at 09:48 PM
    Idem, grosse attente sur ce jeu. Pour l'heure le trailer est vraiment un sans faute.
    zekk posted the 08/13/2025 at 10:28 PM
    J'ai tellement hâte une de mes plus grosses attente.

    très chouette article, merci pour les infos
    yanssou posted the 08/13/2025 at 10:38 PM
    zekk
    playshtayshen posted the 08/13/2025 at 10:40 PM
    Fallait qui mettent un bond black ou métisse...
    altendorf posted the 08/13/2025 at 10:46 PM
    zekk Yep je suis d'accord yanssou fait toujours du bon taff sur les infos à retenir
    yanssou posted the 08/13/2025 at 10:51 PM
    altendorf merci, j'essaye de faire au mieux
