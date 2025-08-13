accueil
profile
2
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
esets
,
yanssou
name :
007 First Light
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
IO Interactive
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
profile
21
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
minx
,
gamerdome
,
faucheurvdf
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
raykaza
,
phase1
,
derno
,
torotoro59
,
traveller
,
axlenz
,
almightybhunivelze
,
netero
,
foxstep
,
negan
,
ravyxxs
yanssou
yanssou
007 The First Light : quelques info
Game Info
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F18EUqAKyKU&list=LL&index=4&ab_channel=007FirstLight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emZAFsIyyhE&ab_channel=RadioTimesGaming
https://www.premiere.fr/Cinema/News-Cinema/_07-First-Light-On-avait-un-million-de-possibilites-avec-l-univers-de-James-Bond--interview
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
thekingman1
,
wickette
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
idd
posted the 08/13/2025 at 09:17 PM by
yanssou
yanssou
comments (
7
)
7
)
altendorf
posted
the 08/13/2025 at 09:30 PM
J'ai hâte !
ioda
posted
the 08/13/2025 at 09:48 PM
Idem, grosse attente sur ce jeu. Pour l'heure le trailer est vraiment un sans faute.
zekk
posted
the 08/13/2025 at 10:28 PM
J'ai tellement hâte une de mes plus grosses attente.
très chouette article, merci pour les infos
yanssou
posted
the 08/13/2025 at 10:38 PM
zekk
playshtayshen
posted
the 08/13/2025 at 10:40 PM
Fallait qui mettent un bond black ou métisse...
altendorf
posted
the 08/13/2025 at 10:46 PM
zekk
Yep je suis d'accord
yanssou
fait toujours du bon taff sur les infos à retenir
yanssou
posted
the 08/13/2025 at 10:51 PM
altendorf
merci, j'essaye de faire au mieux
