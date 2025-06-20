profile
[Rumeur] Une edition speciale de Crash Team Racing pour la current gen et le PC
Rumeur à prendre quand même avec beaucoup de pincettes

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    natedrake, tripy73
    posted the 06/20/2025 at 08:18 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (6)
    natedrake posted the 06/20/2025 at 08:28 PM
    Day one si c'est vrai, sur Switch 2.

    MK World, Sonic Racing CrossWorlds et CTR sur la même console, miam miam.
    guiguif posted the 06/20/2025 at 08:54 PM
    CTR RF > MKW
    ouken posted the 06/20/2025 at 09:10 PM
    Yuzu et ton amie je les retourné déjà ;p
    altendorf posted the 06/20/2025 at 09:18 PM
    Chris' Klippel en source, on aura tout vu L'info vient surtout de Reddit (comme souvent) et la modération a supprimé le post car gros fake visiblement : https://www.reddit.com/r/crashteamracing/comments/1lfdyvs/i_have_leaked_information_about_a_huge_port/
    midomashakil posted the 06/20/2025 at 09:28 PM
    et le 60 fps?
    jaysennnin posted the 06/20/2025 at 09:32 PM
    midomashakil oui il sera enfin de la partie
