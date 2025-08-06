accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
7
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
asakim
,
apollokami
,
testament
,
rikimaru
,
esets
,
volran
name :
Persona 4 Golden
platform :
PC
editor :
Atlus
developer :
Atlus
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
19
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
minx
,
gamerdome
,
faucheurvdf
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
raykaza
,
phase1
,
derno
,
torotoro59
,
traveller
,
axlenz
,
almightybhunivelze
,
netero
,
foxstep
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
743
visites since opening :
1471921
yanssou
> blog
all
Games Story
Avis Rapide
Game Info
Persona 4 revival : Premier teaser
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8wgp9eaQRM
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
nyght
,
destati
,
cladstrife59
,
adamjensen
,
link49
posted the 06/08/2025 at 06:04 PM by
yanssou
comments (
5
)
zampano
posted
the 06/08/2025 at 06:16 PM
Pas de date…
angelsduck
posted
the 06/08/2025 at 06:18 PM
Vidéo ultra courte qui montre quasiment rien. Je pense qu'il n'est pas prêt de sortir.
zekk
posted
the 06/08/2025 at 06:26 PM
teaser trop court
nyght
posted
the 06/08/2025 at 06:27 PM
On sait au moins qu'il existe ! vraiment des batards chez atlus
aozora78
posted
the 06/08/2025 at 06:37 PM
bizarre comme trailer. A mon avis c'est fin 2026 et Persona 6 2027 du coup... avec surement une édition definitive pour Metaphor
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo