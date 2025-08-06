profile
Persona 4 Golden
name : Persona 4 Golden
platform : PC
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
yanssou
yanssou
yanssou > blog
Persona 4 revival : Premier teaser
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8wgp9eaQRM
    nyght, destati, cladstrife59, adamjensen, link49
    posted the 06/08/2025 at 06:04 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    zampano posted the 06/08/2025 at 06:16 PM
    Pas de date…
    angelsduck posted the 06/08/2025 at 06:18 PM
    Vidéo ultra courte qui montre quasiment rien. Je pense qu'il n'est pas prêt de sortir.
    zekk posted the 06/08/2025 at 06:26 PM
    teaser trop court
    nyght posted the 06/08/2025 at 06:27 PM
    On sait au moins qu'il existe ! vraiment des batards chez atlus
    aozora78 posted the 06/08/2025 at 06:37 PM
    bizarre comme trailer. A mon avis c'est fin 2026 et Persona 6 2027 du coup... avec surement une édition definitive pour Metaphor
