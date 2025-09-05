GEO pre-orders: as of 2025 May 0401./00. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2025.10.02} (¥8.164)02./02. [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.08.28} (¥8.900)03./01. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Level 5) {2025.05.22} (¥6.980)04./04. [PS5] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.08.28} (¥8.900)05./06. [PS5] Elden Ring: Nightreign (From Software) {2025.05.30} (¥5.200)06./05. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.06.27} (¥5.400)07./03. [NS2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073)08./10. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo) {2025.07.17} (¥8.164)09./09. [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.05.22} (¥4.500)10./14. [NS2] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous) {2025.06.05} (¥7.890)11./08. [PS5] Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2025.06.26} (¥8.164)12./19. [PS5] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Level 5) {2025.05.22} (¥6.980)13./11. [PS5] Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (Atlus) {2025.06.19} (¥5.980)14./07. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous) {2025.08.28} (¥6.000)15./17. [NS2] Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Sega) {2025.06.05} (¥5.400)16./13. [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.06.27} (¥6.300)17./18. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous) {2025.06.05} (¥6.980)18./21. [PS5] Lost Soul Aside (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2025.08.29} (¥7.455)19./15. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (Konami) {2025.08.28} (¥7.800)20./16. [NS2] Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Square Enix) {2025.06.05} (¥4.500)21./12. [NSW] Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (Atlus) {2025.06.19} (¥5.980)22./27. [NS2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo) {2025.08.28} (¥7.800)23./22. [NS2] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous) {2025.08.28} (¥7.000)24./00. [PS4] Elden Ring: Nightreign (From Software) {2025.05.30} (¥5.200)25./23. [NS2] Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (Capcom) {2025.06.05} (¥7.990)26./00. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex) {2025.08.01} (¥7.600)27./25. [NS2] Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (Atlus) {2025.06.19} (¥5.980)28./00. [NSW] No Sleep for Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) {2025.07.25} (¥4.980)29./00. [NS2] Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2025.06.05} (¥8.480)30./00. [NS2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo) {2023.06.05} (¥8.109)Top 30NS2 - 12NSW - 9PS5 - 8PS4 - 1Ghost of Yotei premier.Death Stranding 2: On the Beach seulement à la 11ème place.Perso je pense qu'il fera moins que le premier opus qui a échaudé beaucoup de joueurs, un titre qui avait suscité trop d'attente d'avoir un MGS bis.Hé oui 12 jeux switch, être présent au lancement est toujours un bon choix.