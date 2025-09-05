HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Japon précommande, elle arrive:
GEO pre-orders: as of 2025 May 04

01./00. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2025.10.02} (¥8.164)
02./02. [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.08.28} (¥8.900)
03./01. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Level 5) {2025.05.22} (¥6.980)
04./04. [PS5] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.08.28} (¥8.900)
05./06. [PS5] Elden Ring: Nightreign (From Software) {2025.05.30} (¥5.200)
06./05. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.06.27} (¥5.400)
07./03. [NS2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073)
08./10. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo) {2025.07.17} (¥8.164)
09./09. [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.05.22} (¥4.500)
10./14. [NS2] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous) {2025.06.05} (¥7.890)
11./08. [PS5] Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2025.06.26} (¥8.164)
12./19. [PS5] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Level 5) {2025.05.22} (¥6.980)
13./11. [PS5] Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (Atlus) {2025.06.19} (¥5.980)
14./07. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous) {2025.08.28} (¥6.000)
15./17. [NS2] Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Sega) {2025.06.05} (¥5.400)
16./13. [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.06.27} (¥6.300)
17./18. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous) {2025.06.05} (¥6.980)
18./21. [PS5] Lost Soul Aside (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2025.08.29} (¥7.455)
19./15. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (Konami) {2025.08.28} (¥7.800)
20./16. [NS2] Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Square Enix) {2025.06.05} (¥4.500)
21./12. [NSW] Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (Atlus) {2025.06.19} (¥5.980)
22./27. [NS2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo) {2025.08.28} (¥7.800)
23./22. [NS2] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous) {2025.08.28} (¥7.000)
24./00. [PS4] Elden Ring: Nightreign (From Software) {2025.05.30} (¥5.200)
25./23. [NS2] Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (Capcom) {2025.06.05} (¥7.990)
26./00. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex) {2025.08.01} (¥7.600)
27./25. [NS2] Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (Atlus) {2025.06.19} (¥5.980)
28./00. [NSW] No Sleep for Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) {2025.07.25} (¥4.980)
29./00. [NS2] Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2025.06.05} (¥8.480)
30./00. [NS2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo) {2023.06.05} (¥8.109)

Top 30

NS2 - 12
NSW - 9
PS5 - 8
PS4 - 1


Ghost of Yotei premier.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach seulement à la 11ème place.
Perso je pense qu'il fera moins que le premier opus qui a échaudé beaucoup de joueurs, un titre qui avait suscité trop d'attente d'avoir un MGS bis.

Hé oui 12 jeux switch, être présent au lancement est toujours un bon choix.
    posted the 05/09/2025 at 09:46 AM by newtechnix
    comments (10)
    newtechnix posted the 05/09/2025 at 09:47 AM
    On constate que les prix ont passé un pallier en général
    wickette posted the 05/09/2025 at 09:50 AM
    Tsushima c’etait plus de 1 million de ventes au Japon
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/09/2025 at 09:56 AM
    Le fantôme de Yotei + charismatique que le fantôme Boo de Nintendo

    Boohoo !
    yogfei posted the 05/09/2025 at 10:21 AM
    newtechnix Je suis d'accord avec toi sur Death stranding, je pense au gros bide, j'ai adoré le jeu mais ce n'est pas pour tout le monde.
    newtechnix posted the 05/09/2025 at 10:49 AM
    yogfei J'ai regardé la dernière vidéo et je me suis dit qu'ils avaient travaillé sur l'aspect infiltration même si quand on se souvient de MGS3, là y'a un aspect un peu ironique vu la taille des caisses qu'on porte et l'aspect du terrain qui subit des changements à grande échelle (éboulement de montagne par exemple) contribue à l'aspect spectacle.
    Mais concrètement dans la vidéo voir le héros refaire de la marche cela a du provoquer un "ok Next" de joueurs qui n'ont pas adhérer malgré que ce soit du Kojima.
    mooplol posted the 05/09/2025 at 11:00 AM
    yogfei oui c'est compliqué de rentrer dedans. J ai du réessayer 2 ans après mon premier essaie pour au final adorer malgré les frustations de la randonnées
    aeris90 posted the 05/09/2025 at 11:45 AM
    icebergbrulant Mario Kart World se vendra plus que tout les jeux PS5 de cette liste additionnées
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/09/2025 at 12:33 PM
    aeris90 Effectivement, c’est là qu’on voit qu’il n’y a aucune justice dans ce monde et que "les gens" sont prêts à avaler tout ce que peut faire Nintendo avec une fidélité inflexible et dérangeante

    Le pire, c’est que la plupart n’ont jamais fait de Kart de leur vie mais ils sont fans
    gaeon posted the 05/09/2025 at 12:47 PM
    icebergbrulant et beaucoup de fan de Grand Theft Auto qui n'ont jamais volé de bagnole ?! Quel raisonnement chelou, sachant que même en jouant à ce jeu là Mario Kart c'est plutôt un jeu de course au sens large. Les seuls Mario Kart où ça faisait vraiment du "karting" c'était sur Snes et GBA.

    Cette liste laisse entrevoir un démarrage plutôt mesuré pour la Switch 2. Je pense que les japs ne vont pas se ruer sur les jeux sous prétexte qu'une nouvelle console est là. La Switch 2 aura besoin de jeux qui font un peu l'évènement pour ne pas avoir un succès en demi teinte comme la PS5
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/09/2025 at 12:55 PM
    gaeon Pourquoi tu m’as répondu sérieusement ?!
    Il ne faut pas prendre mon message au 1er degré, vois ça plus comme une petite provocation envers un interlocuteur qui a le N tatoué sur le cœur
