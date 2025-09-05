GEO pre-orders: as of 2025 May 04
01./00. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2025.10.02} (¥8.164)
02./02. [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.08.28} (¥8.900)
03./01. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Level 5) {2025.05.22} (¥6.980)
04./04. [PS5] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.08.28} (¥8.900)
05./06. [PS5] Elden Ring: Nightreign (From Software) {2025.05.30} (¥5.200)
06./05. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.06.27} (¥5.400)
07./03. [NS2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073)
08./10. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo) {2025.07.17} (¥8.164)
09./09. [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.05.22} (¥4.500)
10./14. [NS2] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous) {2025.06.05} (¥7.890)
11./08. [PS5] Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2025.06.26} (¥8.164)
12./19. [PS5] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Level 5) {2025.05.22} (¥6.980)
13./11. [PS5] Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (Atlus) {2025.06.19} (¥5.980)
14./07. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous) {2025.08.28} (¥6.000)
15./17. [NS2] Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Sega) {2025.06.05} (¥5.400)
16./13. [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.06.27} (¥6.300)
17./18. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous) {2025.06.05} (¥6.980)
18./21. [PS5] Lost Soul Aside (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2025.08.29} (¥7.455)
19./15. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (Konami) {2025.08.28} (¥7.800)
20./16. [NS2] Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Square Enix) {2025.06.05} (¥4.500)
21./12. [NSW] Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (Atlus) {2025.06.19} (¥5.980)
22./27. [NS2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo) {2025.08.28} (¥7.800)
23./22. [NS2] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous) {2025.08.28} (¥7.000)
24./00. [PS4] Elden Ring: Nightreign (From Software) {2025.05.30} (¥5.200)
25./23. [NS2] Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (Capcom) {2025.06.05} (¥7.990)
26./00. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex) {2025.08.01} (¥7.600)
27./25. [NS2] Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (Atlus) {2025.06.19} (¥5.980)
28./00. [NSW] No Sleep for Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) {2025.07.25} (¥4.980)
29./00. [NS2] Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2025.06.05} (¥8.480)
30./00. [NS2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo) {2023.06.05} (¥8.109)
Top 30
NS2 - 12
NSW - 9
PS5 - 8
PS4 - 1
Ghost of Yotei premier.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach seulement à la 11ème place.
Perso je pense qu'il fera moins que le premier opus qui a échaudé beaucoup de joueurs, un titre qui avait suscité trop d'attente d'avoir un MGS bis.
Hé oui 12 jeux switch, être présent au lancement est toujours un bon choix.
Boohoo !
Mais concrètement dans la vidéo voir le héros refaire de la marche cela a du provoquer un "ok Next" de joueurs qui n'ont pas adhérer malgré que ce soit du Kojima.
Le pire, c’est que la plupart n’ont jamais fait de Kart de leur vie mais ils sont fans
Cette liste laisse entrevoir un démarrage plutôt mesuré pour la Switch 2. Je pense que les japs ne vont pas se ruer sur les jeux sous prétexte qu'une nouvelle console est là. La Switch 2 aura besoin de jeux qui font un peu l'évènement pour ne pas avoir un succès en demi teinte comme la PS5
Il ne faut pas prendre mon message au 1er degré, vois ça plus comme une petite provocation envers un interlocuteur qui a le N tatoué sur le cœur