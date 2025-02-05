profile
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
name : Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform : PC
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Sandfall Interactive
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
yanssou
yanssou
articles : 716
visites since opening : 1433955
yanssou > blog
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 : Ost orchestral [Music Video]


Composé par Lorien Testard ft. Alice Duport-Percier / Interprétation orchestrale par l'Orchestre Curieux.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4FIMsKKvBRM
    posted the 05/02/2025 at 02:08 PM by yanssou
    comments (0)
