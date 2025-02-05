accueil
name :
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform :
PC
editor :
Kepler Interactive
developer :
Sandfall Interactive
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 : Ost orchestral [Music Video]
Composé par Lorien Testard ft. Alice Duport-Percier / Interprétation orchestrale par l'Orchestre Curieux.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4FIMsKKvBRM
posted the 05/02/2025 at 02:08 PM by
yanssou
