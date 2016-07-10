accueil
profile
name :
Paper Mario : Color Splash
platform :
Wii U
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
N.C
genre :
Aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
10/07/2016
Le dernier gros jeu exclusif WiiU?
Paper Mario Color Splash Arrivera t il un jour sur Switch/ Switch 2?
C'est un excellent épisode.
La chaine si vous avez envie de vous abonner
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjdR0aLqohI
shanks
posted
the 03/29/2025 at 03:51 PM
Un gros mouais.
Les épisodes Wii U comme 3DS sont très moyens.
De la nouvelle formule, seul Origami vaut vraiment le coup.
flom
posted
the 03/29/2025 at 03:52 PM
Un vrai bijou ignoré de tous.... et qui utilisait assez bien les avantages du gamepad.
gaeon
posted
the 03/29/2025 at 04:06 PM
Je ne l'ai point fait mais j'aimerais l'opus Wii avant
olimar59
posted
the 03/29/2025 at 04:28 PM
Un très bon épisode.
Sinon, il y a aussi comme jeu NintendoLand
losz
posted
the 03/29/2025 at 04:38 PM
C'est le seul jeu Nintendo que j'ai pas fini sur Wii U, j'espère un portage un jour, trop chiant de jouer sur emulateur à cause des combats.
lafibre
posted
the 03/29/2025 at 04:46 PM
J'ai adoré ce jeu, j'aimerais ne pas avoir à y jouer au gamepad (obligatoire sur ce jeu sur Wii U), donc un portage aiderait.
