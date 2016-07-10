profile
Paper Mario : Color Splash
18
Likers
name : Paper Mario : Color Splash
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : Aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 10/07/2016
all
Le dernier gros jeu exclusif WiiU?
Paper Mario Color Splash Arrivera t il un jour sur Switch/ Switch 2?

C'est un excellent épisode.

La chaine si vous avez envie de vous abonner - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjdR0aLqohI
    posted the 03/29/2025 at 03:48 PM by obi69
    comments (6)
    shanks posted the 03/29/2025 at 03:51 PM
    Un gros mouais.

    Les épisodes Wii U comme 3DS sont très moyens.
    De la nouvelle formule, seul Origami vaut vraiment le coup.
    flom posted the 03/29/2025 at 03:52 PM
    Un vrai bijou ignoré de tous.... et qui utilisait assez bien les avantages du gamepad.
    gaeon posted the 03/29/2025 at 04:06 PM
    Je ne l'ai point fait mais j'aimerais l'opus Wii avant
    olimar59 posted the 03/29/2025 at 04:28 PM
    Un très bon épisode.
    Sinon, il y a aussi comme jeu NintendoLand
    losz posted the 03/29/2025 at 04:38 PM
    C'est le seul jeu Nintendo que j'ai pas fini sur Wii U, j'espère un portage un jour, trop chiant de jouer sur emulateur à cause des combats.
    lafibre posted the 03/29/2025 at 04:46 PM
    J'ai adoré ce jeu, j'aimerais ne pas avoir à y jouer au gamepad (obligatoire sur ce jeu sur Wii U), donc un portage aiderait.
