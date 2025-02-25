profile
jaysennnin > blog
FABLE officiellement reporté à 2026... on s'en doutait un peu
https://www.windowscentral.com/gaming/xbox/fable-delayed-to-2026-xbox-confirms
    posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:10 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (12)
    beppop posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:11 PM
    6 ans depuis son annonce...ce foutage de gueule
    negan posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:12 PM
    Si on a Gears Of War en 2025 c'est pas grave.
    jaysennnin posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:12 PM
    beppop en même temps ça veut dire surement gears E-Day pour cette fin d'année
    gankutsuou posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:13 PM
    Il faut faire le portage sur Play !
    beppop posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:14 PM
    jaysennnin sachant que le dev de gears a débuté après ? J'ai du mal à y croire (mais ça serait énorme...)
    bigsnake posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:15 PM
    Bosser sur les 2 consoles ça prend du temps donc logique.
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:16 PM
    jaysennnin posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:20 PM
    beppop ça fait 6 ans que E-day est en dev
    bigb0ss posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:22 PM
    C'était prévisible, je suis un peu deg mais tant mieux
    negan posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:22 PM
    beppop Contrairement a PG avec Fable , The coalition connais Gears Of War donc ça va plus vite .
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:24 PM
    gears cette année alors?
    rogeraf posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:26 PM
    Arf, ce calendrier pété de Microsoft .... Allez go 2030 Fable
