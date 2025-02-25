accueil
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
raph64
,
tac93
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
jamrock
,
torotoro59
,
astrogirl
,
kevinmccallisterrr
jaysennnin
articles :
351
visites since opening :
759212
jaysennnin
> blog
FABLE officiellement reporté à 2026... on s'en doutait un peu
https://www.windowscentral.com/gaming/xbox/fable-delayed-to-2026-xbox-confirms
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/25/2025 at 04:10 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
12
)
beppop
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:11 PM
6 ans depuis son annonce...ce foutage de gueule
negan
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:12 PM
Si on a Gears Of War en 2025 c'est pas grave.
jaysennnin
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:12 PM
beppop
en même temps ça veut dire surement gears E-Day pour cette fin d'année
gankutsuou
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:13 PM
Il faut faire le portage sur Play !
beppop
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:14 PM
jaysennnin
sachant que le dev de gears a débuté après ? J'ai du mal à y croire (mais ça serait énorme...)
bigsnake
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:15 PM
Bosser sur les 2 consoles ça prend du temps donc logique.
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:16 PM
jaysennnin
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:20 PM
beppop
ça fait 6 ans que E-day est en dev
bigb0ss
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:22 PM
C'était prévisible, je suis un peu deg mais tant mieux
negan
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:22 PM
beppop
Contrairement a PG avec Fable , The coalition connais Gears Of War donc ça va plus vite .
romgamer6859
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:24 PM
gears cette année alors?
rogeraf
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 04:26 PM
Arf, ce calendrier pété de Microsoft .... Allez go 2030 Fable
