On ne présente plus Leslie Benzies, ancien directeur chez Rockstar North (filialle de Rockstar) et producteur sur les jeux:
2001 : Grand Theft Auto III
2002 : Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
2004 : Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
2005 : Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories
2006 : Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories
2007 : Manhunt 2
2008 : Grand Theft Auto IV
2009 : Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned
2009 : Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars
2009 : Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony
2010 : Red Dead Redemption
2011 : L.A. Noire
décide de dévoiler son futur bébé lors du state of play, le jeu est un mélange d'action, de gun fights, d'un scénario à rebondissement:
guyllan
perso j'ai encore bien aimé, pas le jeu de la conf, mais franchement ça a l'air sympa, puis ça manque de bon GTA-like