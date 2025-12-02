profile
L'ancien producteur et directeur de Rockstar North,Leslie Benzies, dévoile MindsEye !
On ne présente plus Leslie Benzies, ancien directeur chez Rockstar North (filialle de Rockstar) et producteur sur les jeux:

2001 : Grand Theft Auto III
2002 : Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
2004 : Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
2005 : Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories
2006 : Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories
2007 : Manhunt 2
2008 : Grand Theft Auto IV
2009 : Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned
2009 : Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars
2009 : Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony
2010 : Red Dead Redemption
2011 : L.A. Noire

décide de dévoiler son futur bébé lors du state of play, le jeu est un mélange d'action, de gun fights, d'un scénario à rebondissement:



    posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:18 PM by kratoszeus
    comments (18)
    madd posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:21 PM
    Tellement hâte, j’adore tellement Ghost Recon Wildland et celui là m’y fait penser en plus beau.
    bennj posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:23 PM
    C'est d'un classique. Niveau originalité on repassera.
    denton posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:24 PM
    Légende
    sonilka posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:24 PM
    Le mec quitte R* pour faire un GTA like ... franchement. Et son jeu est deja condamné. Faire un GTA-like et le lancer dans une fenêtre de sortie qui sera proche de GTAVI, c'est suicidaire. Comme disait un bon ami albanais à moi " bon chance ".
    skuldleif posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:26 PM
    ca donne pas du tout envie
    jenicris posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:26 PM
    Énorme déception je trouve
    skuldleif posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:27 PM
    crackdown le fun en moins , le truc se prend au serieux la
    kratoszeus posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:28 PM
    skuldleif compare pas ta merde avec un jeu fait par l'un des pilliers de Rockstar et qui a bossé sur leurs meilleurs jeux mdr
    kakazu posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:29 PM
    Ça fait très en retard je sais pas ya quelque chose qui va pas
    skuldleif posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:31 PM
    kratoszeus ma merde est fun la verticalité les armes ,un peu comme sunset, "ton" truc je sais pas , on dirait un jeu fait par l'ia
    skuldleif posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:32 PM
    kratoszeus ca se trouve ca sera cool hein je dis pas mais tu m'enleve le nom et tu montre juste la video .. bah voila quoi
    kratoszeus posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:33 PM
    skuldleif Calme toi ca arrive sur xbox aussi hein . Tu peux redevenir neutre
    guyllan posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:33 PM
    Ça me fait étrangement penser au jeu Eight Days qui a été annulé sur PS3.
    skuldleif posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:33 PM
    kratoszeus mais je m'en branle en fait si c'etait dans une conf xbox j'aurais dis exactement pareil ..
    kratoszeus posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:34 PM
    skuldleif Aprés ca m'emballe pas non plus mais ca fait du bien de voir de nouvelles IP quand on a que des suites ou remasters a manger
    spartan1985 posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:35 PM
    Ca me fait penser a de nombreux tps que j'ai bouffé sur PS360 qui manquaient clairement de moyens sans pour autant être mauvais.

    guyllan
    kratoszeus posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:37 PM
    guyllan Exactemnet ce que j'ai pensé dommage que ce jeu était un vaporware
    zekk posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:38 PM
    guyllan Effectivement

    perso j'ai encore bien aimé, pas le jeu de la conf, mais franchement ça a l'air sympa, puis ça manque de bon GTA-like
