On ne présente plus Leslie Benzies, ancien directeur chez Rockstar North (filialle de Rockstar) et producteur sur les jeux:2001 : Grand Theft Auto III2002 : Grand Theft Auto: Vice City2004 : Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas2005 : Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories2006 : Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories2007 : Manhunt 22008 : Grand Theft Auto IV2009 : Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned2009 : Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars2009 : Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony2010 : Red Dead Redemption2011 : L.A. Noiredécide de dévoiler son futur bébé lors du state of play, le jeu est un mélange d'action, de gun fights, d'un scénario à rebondissement: