name :
Resident Evil
platform :
Nintendo Wii
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
european release date :
06/26/2009
us release date :
06/23/2009
japanese release date :
12/25/2008
other versions :
GameCube
-
Nintendo 3DS
-
official website :
http://www.capcom.co.jp/wii_bio/
naru
Une première image de RE9 ?
Voici à quoi pourrait ressembler Léon S Kennedy dans le prochain Resident Evil. Oui, un sacré coup de vieux.
posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:14 PM by
naru
comments (
19
)
guiguif
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:20 PM
https://static.actugaming.net/media/2022/10/resident-evil-4-remake-5-1-889x500.jpg
roivas
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:23 PM
avec l'oeil gauche qui part en couille et la barbe a droit je dirais un truc fait à l'IA XD
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:27 PM
Mama mia
Fake^^
guiguif
sora78
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:28 PM
Fake as fuck.
guiguif
Merci je cherchais exactement cette image.
teel
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:28 PM
shinz0
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:32 PM
Le père Noël
Christmas Evil 9
bigb0ss
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:33 PM
Ca se passe 50 ans après ou quoi
kageyama
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:35 PM
WTF c'est quoi cette horreur ?
guiguif
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:40 PM
bigb0ss
kageyama
shinz0
c'est un fake
cladstrife59
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:42 PM
guiguif
heureusement que tu es là
naru
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:43 PM
guiguif
Oui, c'en est un, mais tu aurais pu patienter avant
osiris67
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:44 PM
Le mec a jamais changé de coupe de toute sa vie.
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:56 PM
midomashakil
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:56 PM
ou les le logo Face App?
guiguif
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 03:59 PM
naru
Ce screen était beaucoup trop connu, fallait la jouer plus fine
noukous
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 04:01 PM
Blague à part, un re9 avec un "old léon" barbue, revanchard et finie à l'alcool...why not ?
shinz0
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 04:02 PM
guiguif
merci je m'en doutais
choroq
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 04:43 PM
c'est son papa
marchand2sable
posted
the 11/12/2024 at 05:02 PM
C'est plutôt RE 17 ça
