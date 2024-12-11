profile
Resident Evil
15
Likers
name : Resident Evil
platform : Nintendo Wii
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
european release date : 06/26/2009
us release date : 06/23/2009
japanese release date : 12/25/2008
other versions : GameCube - Nintendo 3DS -
official website : http://www.capcom.co.jp/wii_bio/
profile
naru
21
Likes
Likers
naru
articles : 197
visites since opening : 231623
naru > blog
Une première image de RE9 ?
Voici à quoi pourrait ressembler Léon S Kennedy dans le prochain Resident Evil. Oui, un sacré coup de vieux.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:14 PM by naru
    comments (19)
    guiguif posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:20 PM
    https://static.actugaming.net/media/2022/10/resident-evil-4-remake-5-1-889x500.jpg
    roivas posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:23 PM
    avec l'oeil gauche qui part en couille et la barbe a droit je dirais un truc fait à l'IA XD
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:27 PM
    Mama mia

    Fake^^

    guiguif
    sora78 posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:28 PM
    Fake as fuck.

    guiguif Merci je cherchais exactement cette image.
    teel posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:28 PM
    shinz0 posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:32 PM
    Le père Noël
    Christmas Evil 9
    bigb0ss posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:33 PM
    Ca se passe 50 ans après ou quoi
    kageyama posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:35 PM
    WTF c'est quoi cette horreur ?
    guiguif posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:40 PM
    bigb0ss kageyama shinz0 c'est un fake
    cladstrife59 posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:42 PM
    guiguif heureusement que tu es là
    naru posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:43 PM
    guiguif
    Oui, c'en est un, mais tu aurais pu patienter avant
    osiris67 posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:44 PM
    Le mec a jamais changé de coupe de toute sa vie.
    ducknsexe posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:56 PM
    midomashakil posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:56 PM
    ou les le logo Face App?
    guiguif posted the 11/12/2024 at 03:59 PM
    naru Ce screen était beaucoup trop connu, fallait la jouer plus fine
    noukous posted the 11/12/2024 at 04:01 PM
    Blague à part, un re9 avec un "old léon" barbue, revanchard et finie à l'alcool...why not ?
    shinz0 posted the 11/12/2024 at 04:02 PM
    guiguif merci je m'en doutais
    choroq posted the 11/12/2024 at 04:43 PM
    c'est son papa
    marchand2sable posted the 11/12/2024 at 05:02 PM
    C'est plutôt RE 17 ça
