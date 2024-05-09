profile
Breaking News : Konami a un jeu intéressant à nous proposer !
Son nom : Deliver At All Costs. Une sorte de Crazy Taxi dans une ambiance Mafia en vue plus ou moins isométrique ! Je vous laisse check ça :



Lien direct :http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZbaNxPiPZo
    posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:47 AM by kevisiano
    comments (5)
    masharu posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:50 AM
    Ce n'est pas Konami, ils ne font qu'éditer le jeu créé et développé par Far Out Games.
    kevisiano posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:51 AM
    masharu éditeur quand même ^^. J'ai tellement plus du tout confiance en cette boite...
    balf posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:57 AM
    C'était quand déjà leur dernier bon jeu développé en interne ? j'ai l'impression que tout le monde s'est barré de cette boite.
    zekk posted the 09/05/2024 at 08:00 AM
    j'adore !
    e3ologue posted the 09/05/2024 at 08:11 AM
    Super concept, mais pas fan de la caméra pour ce genre de jeu
