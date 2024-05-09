accueil
name :
Konami
official website :
http://www.konami-europe.com
Jeux finis
Breaking News : Konami a un jeu intéressant à nous proposer !
Son nom :
Deliver At All Costs
. Une sorte de Crazy Taxi dans une ambiance Mafia en vue plus ou moins isométrique ! Je vous laisse check ça :
Lien direct :
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZbaNxPiPZo
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:47 AM by
kevisiano
comments (
5
)
masharu
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:50 AM
Ce n'est pas Konami, ils ne font qu'éditer le jeu créé et développé par Far Out Games.
kevisiano
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:51 AM
masharu
éditeur quand même ^^. J'ai tellement plus du tout confiance en cette boite...
balf
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:57 AM
C'était quand déjà leur dernier bon jeu développé en interne ? j'ai l'impression que tout le monde s'est barré de cette boite.
zekk
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 08:00 AM
j'adore !
e3ologue
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 08:11 AM
Super concept, mais pas fan de la caméra pour ce genre de jeu
