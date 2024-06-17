profile
all
Nintendo Direct 18/06 à 16h
Voilà.



Ça durera 40min et focus sur les jeux du S2 2024
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    marchand2sable, gaeon, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/17/2024 at 02:06 PM by kevisiano
    comments (13)
    axlenz posted the 06/17/2024 at 02:12 PM
    Pas l'image pour donner de la consistance à l'article
    marchand2sable posted the 06/17/2024 at 02:19 PM
    Enfin!
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/17/2024 at 02:22 PM
    Allez un remake des oracles
    kevisiano posted the 06/17/2024 at 02:31 PM
    axlenz désolé j'ai corrigé
    zekk posted the 06/17/2024 at 03:08 PM
    kevisiano au Bûcher !
    tripy73 posted the 06/17/2024 at 03:26 PM
    kevisiano : Tu m'as bien fait rire avec cette liste trool
    axlenz posted the 06/17/2024 at 03:27 PM
    kevisiano
    kevisiano posted the 06/17/2024 at 03:40 PM
    zekk

    axlenz tripy73 les fans en PLS
    hatwa posted the 06/17/2024 at 03:42 PM
    Gloire à kidicarus
    tripy73 posted the 06/17/2024 at 04:27 PM
    kevisiano : c'est clair qu'ils doivent bien en avoir marre d'attendre une date de sortie à chaque nouveau direct/conférence, ce que je peux comprendre vu qu'il a était annoncé il y a déjà un bon moment.
    amario posted the 06/17/2024 at 04:44 PM
    kevisiano posted the 06/17/2024 at 05:44 PM
    tripy73 je pense qu'il ne faut plus l'attendre. Il sortira en temps voulu
    sylphide posted the 06/17/2024 at 06:01 PM
    Un nouveau zelda 2d hd ? la destiné du corbeau ... interessant.
