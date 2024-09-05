Étrange concomitance de date entre l'envoie de cadeau et le licenciement.
This came in the mail today. I mean, I appreciate the thought but this is also the company that just laid me off so... weird."
Cela est arrivé par la poste aujourd’hui. Je veux dire, j’apprécie l’idée, mais c’est aussi l’entreprise qui vient de me licencier alors... bizarre.
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7192650582782808064/
tags :
posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:00 PM by rider288
https://www.voxcatch.fr/2021/04/23/mickie-james-wwe-licenciement-affaires-personnelles-sac-poubelle/
Nous penserons à toi à jamais
deathegg
Celui de la mort qui tue...