profile
rider288
10
Likes
Likers
rider288
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 83
visites since opening : 134609
rider288 > blog
Xbox offre un Sac à Dos et un T'shirt à un employé licencié


Étrange concomitance de date entre l'envoie de cadeau et le licenciement.

This came in the mail today. I mean, I appreciate the thought but this is also the company that just laid me off so... weird."


Cela est arrivé par la poste aujourd’hui. Je veux dire, j’apprécie l’idée, mais c’est aussi l’entreprise qui vient de me licencier alors... bizarre.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7192650582782808064/
Linkedin
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:00 PM by rider288
    comments (15)
    kikoo31 posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:02 PM
    Ben voilà, c'est pas des monstres finalement Microsoft
    beppop posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:03 PM
    C'est pour vider ses affaires
    ghouledheleter posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:05 PM
    Les foutage de gueule jusqu'au bout
    khazawi posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:05 PM
    A la WWE, ils envoyaient les affaires des catcheurs virés avec un gros sac noir
    https://www.voxcatch.fr/2021/04/23/mickie-james-wwe-licenciement-affaires-personnelles-sac-poubelle/
    walterwhite posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:06 PM
    Mieux que rien, y a des fanboys qui sont couchés devant cette marque et font le SAV depuis que Spencer a pris les reines et ils sont toujours dans l’anonymat.
    fan2jeux posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:09 PM
    Merci pour ton taff, tiens voilà un pin's

    Nous penserons à toi à jamais
    wadewilson posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:25 PM
    Sans vergogne
    goldmen33 posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:32 PM
    c'est sympa!
    deathegg posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:37 PM
    Non mais sérieux, c'est quel niveau de cynisme là ?
    kratoszeus posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:57 PM
    Mdr boycott en masse de cette entreprise de merde. Sans le cloud ils sont plus rien .
    minbox posted the 05/09/2024 at 06:59 PM
    À l’Americaine
    keiku posted the 05/09/2024 at 08:14 PM
    tu nous quitte, prend ton sac ta chemise et dégage...
    madd posted the 05/09/2024 at 09:43 PM
    « Allez, bon voyage »
    draven86 posted the 05/09/2024 at 09:52 PM
    Le T-shirt a l'air usé....
    aros posted the 05/09/2024 at 10:09 PM
    Franchement... déjà que la branche Xbox a beaucoup perdu de ma sympathie par rapport à tout plein de petites choses, mais là je commence à me dire... qu'ils... « aillent voir là-bas si j'y suis ».

    deathegg
    Celui de la mort qui tue...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo