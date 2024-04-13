profile
Helldivers II
2
Likers
name : Helldivers II
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Arrowhead Game Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
82
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1061
visites since opening : 2235385
sora78 > blog
all
Helldivers 2 : A l'origine du concept - Histoire de la licence et du Studio !
Exclusivités Playstation



Voici une partie des coulisses derrière le succès de ce début d'année, Helldivers 2. Avec en bonus quelques anecdotes sur l'histoire du studio.



/ - 0
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 04/13/2024 at 10:27 AM by sora78
    comments (2)
    sora78 posted the 04/13/2024 at 10:29 AM
    J'ai maintenant envie d'avoir un Magicka 2 avec les ambitions de Helldivers 2
    lightning posted the 04/13/2024 at 03:59 PM
    Ah super je regarde
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo