Overwatch 2 - Trailer Venture (nouveau héros)
Nouveau héros de catégorie DPS (attaquant), Venture arrive avec la saison 10 le 16 avril prochain, normalement accessible à tous les joueurs selon Blizzard. Un essaie permettra de tester en jeu le personnage entre le 28 et 31 mars.
posted the 03/27/2024 at 04:36 PM by masharu
masharu
saigo
posted
the 03/27/2024 at 06:31 PM
L'accent canadien je m'attendais pas à ça lol
