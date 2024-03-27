profile
Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 - Trailer Venture (nouveau héros)




Nouveau héros de catégorie DPS (attaquant), Venture arrive avec la saison 10 le 16 avril prochain, normalement accessible à tous les joueurs selon Blizzard. Un essaie permettra de tester en jeu le personnage entre le 28 et 31 mars.
    tags : activision blizzard overwatch overwatch 2
    posted the 03/27/2024 at 04:36 PM by masharu
    comments
    saigo posted the 03/27/2024 at 06:31 PM
    L'accent canadien je m'attendais pas à ça lol
