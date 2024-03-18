[pos=centre]
profile
ratchet
73
Likes
Likers
ratchet
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1399
visites since opening : 2238434
ratchet > blog
SW: The Acolyte, poster + BA demain!
ENFIN



Une affiche avec du sang
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:02 PM by ratchet
    comments (11)
    nyght posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:05 PM
    on verra bien ce que ça vaut pour ce trailer hsitoire de voir dans quoi on s embarque soit une galaxie lointaine ou nous qui vont se barrer loin de cette galaxie
    guiguif posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:05 PM
    sympa le poster
    ratchet posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:10 PM
    nyght: Il y a eus une BA leak, c'était masterclass (un côté shinobi en plus)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:14 PM
    nyght Rejoint la Galaxie Stargate SG1.
    playstation2008 posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:17 PM
    A voir, mais pour l'instant très méfiant..
    shinz0 posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:18 PM
    darkxehanort94 Stargate SG1 la série qui nous fait voyager de planète en planète avec souvent le même décor la forêt de Vancouver

    nyght rejoint la galaxie Farscape
    kwak posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:21 PM
    Le poster me hype de fou
    link571 posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:24 PM
    Elle va se placée où dans la Time Line cette série ?
    fenek posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:38 PM
    link571 200 ans avant l'épisode 1 à peu prés.
    link571 posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:41 PM
    fenek ok merci ça me rassure déjà un peut…
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/18/2024 at 06:45 PM
    shinz0 Et allergène en +. "ATCHOUM !"
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo