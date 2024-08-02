accueil
name :
Rise of the Ronin
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Koei Tecmo
developer :
Team Ninja
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Rise of the Ronin : Les coulisses du développement #1 Le commencement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjt9CwhxD8M&ab_channel=PlayStationFrance
tags :
minbox
,
ouken
posted the 02/08/2024 at 08:16 PM by
yanssou
minbox
posted
the 02/08/2024 at 08:45 PM
Il a l’air énorme ce jeu.
ouken
posted
the 02/08/2024 at 09:46 PM
La technique et pas ouf mes il donne envie
