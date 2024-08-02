profile
Rise of the Ronin
8
name : Rise of the Ronin
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
other versions : PC -
profile
yanssou
17
yanssou
Rise of the Ronin : Les coulisses du développement #1 Le commencement




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjt9CwhxD8M&ab_channel=PlayStationFrance
    posted the 02/08/2024 at 08:16 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    minbox posted the 02/08/2024 at 08:45 PM
    Il a l’air énorme ce jeu.
    ouken posted the 02/08/2024 at 09:46 PM
    La technique et pas ouf mes il donne envie
