name :
Starfield
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Bethesda Softworks
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
Tout savoir sur Starfield Partie I & II
Avis Rapide
Starfield J- 30 : Une pluie de fonds d'écran et Ost Orchestral
En attendant les dernière informations et trailer a la fin du mois , le compte a rebours est lancé pour Starfield.
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
shinz0
,
megadeth
posted the 08/06/2023 at 01:57 PM by
yanssou
comments (
3
)
shinz0
posted
the 08/06/2023 at 02:04 PM
Magnifique
bigb0ss
posted
the 08/06/2023 at 02:24 PM
La 2ème images est déja en fond d'écran depuis 2 ans sur mon ordi
marchale
posted
the 08/06/2023 at 02:55 PM
De toute beauté
