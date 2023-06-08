profile
Starfield
12
Likers
name : Starfield
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Bethesda Softworks
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanssou
16
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 402
visites since opening : 732782
yanssou > blog
all
Starfield J- 30 : Une pluie de fonds d'écran et Ost Orchestral
En attendant les dernière informations et trailer a la fin du mois , le compte a rebours est lancé pour Starfield.



























    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    shinz0, megadeth
    posted the 08/06/2023 at 01:57 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    shinz0 posted the 08/06/2023 at 02:04 PM
    Magnifique
    bigb0ss posted the 08/06/2023 at 02:24 PM
    La 2ème images est déja en fond d'écran depuis 2 ans sur mon ordi
    marchale posted the 08/06/2023 at 02:55 PM
    De toute beauté
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo