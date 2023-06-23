profile
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
name : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94 > blog
Tears of the Kingdom (Savun)
En attendant de savoir si Microsoft va dominer le monde du jeu vidéo et gagner le GOTY avec Starfield, Savun va tester l'autre GOTY

"Spiderman 2 ?"

Non encore l'autre.

    posted the 06/23/2023 at 02:26 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (3)
    masharu posted the 06/23/2023 at 03:27 PM
    Un avis qui devrait faire consensus.
    poghpo posted the 06/23/2023 at 04:30 PM
    J'espère vraiment qu'ils vont abandonner l'open world pour le prochain et revenir vers quelque chose de plus petit.
    masharu posted the 06/23/2023 at 04:36 PM
    poghpo Hélas pour toi, non.
