opthomas
,
yamy
,
minx
,
roxloud
,
kazey77
,
escobar
,
phase1
Street Fighter 6
Playstation 5
Capcom
Capcom
combat
PC
Xbox Series X
Who likes this ?
rosewood
,
trafalgar
,
smartcrush
,
samanosuke31
,
testament
,
odv78
,
ninja17
,
barberousse
,
marchand2sable
,
opthomas
,
raph64
,
eldren
,
jozen15
,
libanais
,
sujetdelta
,
kurosama
,
minx
,
biboys
,
docteurdeggman
,
spawnini
,
ropstar
mercure7
SF6 : trailer pour les costumes du jeu
Pas trop tôt !
street fighter 6
posted the 05/31/2023 at 10:50 PM by mercure7
mercure7
5
yamy
posted
the 05/31/2023 at 10:59 PM
Unlock Outfit 2 for each character during your adventures in World Tour. Alternatively, Outfit 2 also can be purchased instantly with Fighter Coins.
*Online server connection is required to obtain the Outfit 2 costume.
Connexion obligatoire ?
mercure7
posted
the 05/31/2023 at 11:02 PM
yamy
pour le WT et Hub oui.
Sinon comme d'hab, en offline t'as accès aux trucs de base.
masharu
posted
the 05/31/2023 at 11:03 PM
Juri presque décensurée du coup (son clivage n'est plus couvert d'un haut noir).
mercure7
posted
the 05/31/2023 at 11:06 PM
masharu
les mods PC arrivent tkt pas lol
suzukube
posted
the 06/01/2023 at 12:10 AM
CHUN-LI EST NORMALE
