profile
Street Fighter 6
7
Likers
name : Street Fighter 6
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
mercure7
21
Likes
Likers
mercure7
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 70
visites since opening : 111836
mercure7 > blog
SF6 : trailer pour les costumes du jeu


Pas trop tôt !
    tags : street fighter 6
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/31/2023 at 10:50 PM by mercure7
    comments (5)
    yamy posted the 05/31/2023 at 10:59 PM
    Unlock Outfit 2 for each character during your adventures in World Tour. Alternatively, Outfit 2 also can be purchased instantly with Fighter Coins.
    *Online server connection is required to obtain the Outfit 2 costume.

    Connexion obligatoire ?
    mercure7 posted the 05/31/2023 at 11:02 PM
    yamy pour le WT et Hub oui.

    Sinon comme d'hab, en offline t'as accès aux trucs de base.
    masharu posted the 05/31/2023 at 11:03 PM
    Juri presque décensurée du coup (son clivage n'est plus couvert d'un haut noir).
    mercure7 posted the 05/31/2023 at 11:06 PM
    masharu les mods PC arrivent tkt pas lol
    suzukube posted the 06/01/2023 at 12:10 AM
    CHUN-LI EST NORMALE
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo