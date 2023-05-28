profile
kevisiano
48
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 413
visites since opening : 708998
kevisiano > blog
all
Ryu Ga Gotoku (Yakuza/Judgment) donne rdv le 15/06
Tout est dans le titre.

Like a Dragon 8 ? Like a Dragon Gaiden ?

Faites nous rêver
https://twitter.com/RGGStudio/status/1662792394733961217?t=a9-7p_Jtn30xNdVYsabIYw&s=19
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    gameslover
    posted the 05/28/2023 at 02:38 PM by kevisiano
    comments (7)
    famimax posted the 05/28/2023 at 02:46 PM
    Le Yakuza Dead Souls que tous le monde a injustement oublié en remasterisé
    ravyxxs posted the 05/28/2023 at 02:48 PM
    Pas hype du tout mais on verra.
    kalas28 posted the 05/28/2023 at 02:51 PM
    famimax bah il était à chier donc laissons le ou il est
    famimax posted the 05/28/2023 at 02:54 PM
    kalas28 Bah non c'était sympa ce jeu
    yanssou posted the 05/28/2023 at 03:15 PM
    Un des studio préféré
    zekk posted the 05/28/2023 at 03:20 PM
    lapala posted the 05/28/2023 at 03:50 PM
    Surement Like a Dragon 8, il est prévu que pour 2024 et ils avaient déja montré quelques images lors d'une interview l'année dernière (Kiryû avec un look a vomir au passage )
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo