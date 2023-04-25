https://www.nerd.nintendo.com/files/Job%20Offer%20GAMETECH2023%20EN.pdf
The role requires to explore, define and implement software solutions in the fields of :
• Real-time rendering
• High performance implementation
• Low-level optimization
• C/C++ development
The position focuses more specifically on :
• Game engine architecture
• Cross-platform development
• Network programming
• Interactions with large code bases
The operating environments are Windows/Linux, and the Nintendo consoles’ OS and SDK.
