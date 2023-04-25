profile
Nintendo
Des infos concernant la prochaine console de Nintendo
https://www.nerd.nintendo.com/files/Job%20Offer%20GAMETECH2023%20EN.pdf



The role requires to explore, define and implement software solutions in the fields of :

• Real-time rendering
• High performance implementation
• Low-level optimization
• C/C++ development

The position focuses more specifically on :

• Game engine architecture
• Cross-platform development
• Network programming
• Interactions with large code bases

The operating environments are Windows/Linux, and the Nintendo consoles’ OS and SDK.
    posted the 04/25/2023 at 09:06 PM by lalisa
    comments (11)
    axlenz posted the 04/25/2023 at 09:12 PM
    Ah Wow! On en apprend beaucoup…
    lalisa posted the 04/25/2023 at 09:13 PM
    axlenz
    ducknsexe posted the 04/25/2023 at 09:16 PM
    J'ai déposer mon CV pour créer le prochain jeu de nintendo : duck hunt adventure avec un rendu temps réel.
    lalisa posted the 04/25/2023 at 09:16 PM
    ducknsexe
    churos45 posted the 04/25/2023 at 09:17 PM
    Une console qui fonctionnera à l'électricité d'après les rumeurs.
    onimusha posted the 04/25/2023 at 09:21 PM
    churos45
    Je dirais même plus à l'électricité statique !! C'est ouf !!!
    lalisa posted the 04/25/2023 at 09:22 PM
    Après j'ai pas pu mettre le titre que je voulais c'était trop long. J'ai du supprimer des trucs.
    plolely posted the 04/25/2023 at 09:59 PM
    ducknsexe J'en rêve, le duo DuckHunt est tellement génial

    Hâte de découvrir la bête !
    ducknsexe posted the 04/25/2023 at 10:15 PM
    plolely adios banjo-Kazooie vive le nouveau roi DuckHunt
    kujiraldine posted the 04/25/2023 at 10:22 PM
    lalisa : C'est une annonce pour le bureau RND de Paris. C'est eux qui ont conçu la NES mini et consort et je crois bien qu'ils ont été à l'origine de l'émulateur GC pour les portages Switch (genre Mario Sunshine). Peut être qu'ils envisagent une nouvelle machine ou un autre projet mais c'est sûr que la next gen ne viendra pas d'eux.
    wickette posted the 04/25/2023 at 10:35 PM
    Fin depuis presque leurs premières consoles ils utilisent c++ on en apprend pas grand chose

    NERD c’est l’émulation leur spécialité surtout, pas la switch 2
