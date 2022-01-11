accueil
kevisiano
articles :
404
visites since opening :
679578
kevisiano
> blog
all
Jeux finis
Sorties JV: Novembre
Football Manager 2023 08/11
Sonic Frontiers 08/11
God of War Ragnarok 09/11
Tactics Ogre: Reborn 11/11
Pentiment 15/11
Somerville 15/11
Pokemon Scarlett/Violet 18/11
The Devil in Me 18/11
Evil West 22/11
Autres sorties :
Harvestella
Ghost Song
Return to Monkey Island (XSS/X & PS5)
Valkyrie Elysium (PC)
Spider-Man Miles Morales (PC)
GOAT SImulator 3
The Chant
posted the 11/01/2022 at 06:25 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (
5
)
ootaniisensei
posted
the 11/01/2022 at 06:34 PM
Valkyrie Elysium et Miles Morales aussi sur PC
losz
posted
the 11/01/2022 at 06:34 PM
Il y a du lourd, 8 jeux que je veux jouer.
kevisiano
posted
the 11/01/2022 at 06:35 PM
ootaniisensei
je les ajoute
marcus62
posted
the 11/01/2022 at 06:43 PM
Ce sera God of War Ragnarok (PS5) et Somerville (GP XSX) pour ma part
yanssou
posted
the 11/01/2022 at 06:45 PM
GOW R pour ma part preco à 45 euros je suis content
