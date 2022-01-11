profile
Sorties JV: Novembre



Football Manager 2023 08/11


Sonic Frontiers 08/11


God of War Ragnarok 09/11


Tactics Ogre: Reborn 11/11


Pentiment 15/11


Somerville 15/11


Pokemon Scarlett/Violet 18/11


The Devil in Me 18/11


Evil West 22/11


Autres sorties :
Harvestella
Ghost Song
Return to Monkey Island (XSS/X & PS5)
Valkyrie Elysium (PC)
Spider-Man Miles Morales (PC)
GOAT SImulator 3
The Chant


    posted the 11/01/2022 at 06:25 PM by kevisiano
    comments (5)
    ootaniisensei posted the 11/01/2022 at 06:34 PM
    Valkyrie Elysium et Miles Morales aussi sur PC
    losz posted the 11/01/2022 at 06:34 PM
    Il y a du lourd, 8 jeux que je veux jouer.
    kevisiano posted the 11/01/2022 at 06:35 PM
    ootaniisensei je les ajoute
    marcus62 posted the 11/01/2022 at 06:43 PM
    Ce sera God of War Ragnarok (PS5) et Somerville (GP XSX) pour ma part
    yanssou posted the 11/01/2022 at 06:45 PM
    GOW R pour ma part preco à 45 euros je suis content
