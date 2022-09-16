accueil
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
minx
,
mariosonic1992
name :
Sonic Frontiers
platform :
PC
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sonic Team
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
articles :
57
visites since opening :
89380
kikoo31
blog
Sonic Frontiers - Gameplay de l'île de Kronos l'île
Gameplay de la première île en bonne qualité !
Ytb
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOw1HlQkNCU
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/16/2022 at 09:17 PM by
kikoo31
comments (
0
)
