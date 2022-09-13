profile
lion93 > blog
Atelier Ryza 3: Annoncé


C'est passé un peu inaperçu mais l'opus de Ryza, on aura le droit à un troisième volet. D'ailleurs un live est prévu pour montrer le jeu dans quelque jours ,ou bien aujourd'hui..
    tolgafury
    posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:36 PM by lion93
    comments (13)
    kikoo31 posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:38 PM
    Les chicken thigh font beaucoup vendre
    tolgafury posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:39 PM
    Merci pour la news . J'avais pas vu l'annonce.
    masharu posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:41 PM
    Faut voir si c'est le projet de Gurst pour le TGS, mais en effet on aura bien Ryza 3 c'est fou .

    tolgafury C'était durant le Nintendo Direct.
    zekk posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:46 PM
    Après ça m'a donné limite envie, alors que je suis devenu allergique à la licence
    tolgafury posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:47 PM
    masharu J'avais pas vu le ND.
    jofe posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:48 PM
    Uniquement en anglais, aucun trad' FR contrairement à Ryza 2.
    suzukube posted the 09/13/2022 at 11:11 PM
    kikoo31 J'vais acheter le jeu sur PS4 et le racheter sur Nintendo Switch + Bayonetta 3. Mon dieu quel belle période pour être en vie !
    keiku posted the 09/13/2022 at 11:11 PM
    parfait, ensuite j'attendrais qu'ils sortent atelier ryza trilogie avec tous les dlc pour les acheter
    kikoo31 posted the 09/13/2022 at 11:39 PM
    suzukube tuladi mon kiki
    lion93 posted the 09/13/2022 at 11:41 PM
    suzukube achète le moi à la place d'acheter des skins fornite x)
    suzukube posted the 09/13/2022 at 11:43 PM
    lion93 ça dépend, as-tu des chicken thighs ?
    chronokami posted the 09/13/2022 at 11:47 PM
    Suzukube cultive les chicken thighs !
    suzukube posted the 09/13/2022 at 11:51 PM
    chronokami J'sais pas comment faire, car je ne trouve pas des graines de Chickens Thighs ! Du coup, j'suis obligé d'en importer !
