articles :
195
visites since opening :
268394
lion93
> blog
Atelier Ryza 3: Annoncé
C'est passé un peu inaperçu mais l'opus de Ryza, on aura le droit à un troisième volet. D'ailleurs un live est prévu pour montrer le jeu dans quelque jours ,ou bien aujourd'hui..
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
tolgafury
posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:36 PM by
lion93
comments (
13
)
kikoo31
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:38 PM
Les chicken thigh font beaucoup vendre
tolgafury
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:39 PM
Merci pour la news . J'avais pas vu l'annonce.
masharu
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:41 PM
Faut voir si c'est le projet de Gurst pour le TGS, mais en effet on aura bien Ryza 3 c'est fou
.
tolgafury
C'était durant le Nintendo Direct.
zekk
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:46 PM
Après ça m'a donné limite envie, alors que je suis devenu allergique à la licence
tolgafury
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:47 PM
masharu
J'avais pas vu le ND.
jofe
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:48 PM
Uniquement en anglais, aucun trad' FR contrairement à Ryza 2.
suzukube
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 11:11 PM
kikoo31
J'vais acheter le jeu sur PS4 et le racheter sur Nintendo Switch
+ Bayonetta 3. Mon dieu quel belle période pour être en vie !
keiku
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 11:11 PM
parfait, ensuite j'attendrais qu'ils sortent atelier ryza trilogie avec tous les dlc pour les acheter
kikoo31
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 11:39 PM
suzukube
tuladi mon kiki
lion93
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 11:41 PM
suzukube
achète le moi à la place d'acheter des skins fornite x)
suzukube
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 11:43 PM
lion93
ça dépend, as-tu des chicken thighs ?
chronokami
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 11:47 PM
Suzukube
cultive les chicken thighs !
suzukube
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 11:51 PM
chronokami
J'sais pas comment faire, car je ne trouve pas des graines de Chickens Thighs
! Du coup, j'suis obligé d'en importer
!
