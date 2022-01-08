profile
[Flash-back] L'E3 2015 et l'annonce de FF 7 remake
Cette annonce reste inoubliable !

    posted the 08/01/2022 at 11:33 PM by yanissou
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 08/01/2022 at 11:43 PM
    Downgrade

    Ptain j'crois j'vais jouer à ça ce soir, tu fais chier
    yanissou posted the 08/02/2022 at 12:01 AM
    suzukube
    suzukube posted the 08/02/2022 at 12:48 AM
    yanissou Ah mais ce jeu me fascine en plus j'ai jamais fait le premier FFVII car je l'ai découvert après l'ère N64 et franchement c'était trop moche pour moi sur PSX (jusqu'à aujourd'hui je déteste le rendu graphique du jeu sur PSX).
