[Flash-back] L'E3 2015 et l'annonce de FF 7 remake
Cette annonce reste inoubliable !
posted the 08/01/2022 at 11:33 PM by
yanissou
suzukube
posted
the 08/01/2022 at 11:43 PM
Downgrade
Ptain j'crois j'vais jouer à ça ce soir, tu fais chier
yanissou
posted
the 08/02/2022 at 12:01 AM
suzukube
suzukube
posted
the 08/02/2022 at 12:48 AM
yanissou
Ah mais ce jeu me fascine en plus j'ai jamais fait le premier FFVII car je l'ai découvert après l'ère N64 et franchement c'était trop moche pour moi sur PSX (jusqu'à aujourd'hui je déteste le rendu graphique du jeu sur PSX).
