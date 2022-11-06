profile
yanissou
Street fighter 6 : 9min de gameplay !
    posted the 06/11/2022 at 04:03 PM by yanissou
    comments (4)
    bladagun posted the 06/11/2022 at 04:14 PM
    Cool mais bon on vas attendre la version scrabble
    fretide posted the 06/11/2022 at 04:31 PM
    C'est vraiment moche sérieux.
    victornewman posted the 06/11/2022 at 04:34 PM
    j'ai un gros problème avec les avants bras de Luke
    fuji posted the 06/11/2022 at 04:45 PM
    Fretide serieusement?
