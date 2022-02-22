profile
altendorf
16
Likes
Likers
altendorf
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 310
visites since opening : 644854
altendorf > blog
Le retour de Daft Punk ?!


Daft Punk - https://www.twitch.tv/daftpunk
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 02/22/2022 at 10:15 PM by altendorf
    comments (6)
    obi69 posted the 02/22/2022 at 10:23 PM
    C'est écrit "live 1997" en dessous...
    opthomas posted the 02/22/2022 at 10:26 PM
    La fausse joie ispice d'enfoiré !
    51love posted the 02/22/2022 at 10:27 PM
    Ça serait énorme
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 02/22/2022 at 10:31 PM
    Je les reverrai bien une 3ème fois ! Mais bon cela me semble bien trop tôt comme délai, enfin ne jamais dire jamais comme le dit l'adage !
    kakazu posted the 02/22/2022 at 10:35 PM
    C'est pour les 1 an de leur séparation qu'il diffusent ça.
    En espérant les revoir un jour.
    kikoo31 posted the 02/22/2022 at 11:05 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo