Le retour de Daft Punk ?!
Daft Punk
-
https://www.twitch.tv/daftpunk
posted the 02/22/2022 at 10:15 PM by altendorf
altendorf
obi69
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 10:23 PM
C'est écrit "live 1997" en dessous...
opthomas
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 10:26 PM
La fausse joie ispice d'enfoiré !
51love
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 10:27 PM
Ça serait énorme
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 10:31 PM
Je les reverrai bien une 3ème fois ! Mais bon cela me semble bien trop tôt comme délai, enfin ne jamais dire jamais comme le dit l'adage !
kakazu
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 10:35 PM
C'est pour les 1 an de leur séparation qu'il diffusent ça.
En espérant les revoir un jour.
kikoo31
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 11:05 PM
