The Zaentz Co. holdings encompass rights to exploit “LOTR” and “The Hobbit” properties in film, video games, merchandising, live events and theme parks. It also includes limited matching rights should the Tolkien estate decide to make movies or other content based on two compilations of Tolkien writings that were published after his death in 1973: “The Silmarillion” and “The Unfinished Tales of Numenor and Middle-Earth.”

Les ayants droits actuels cherchent à revendre les droits d'exploitation de cette saga pour l'exploitation en film et en jeu vidéo. Les enchères commencent à 2 milliards de dollars.