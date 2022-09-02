profile
Les droits d'exploitation(film, jeu vidéo..) de LOTR et the hobbit en vente pour 2 milliards !
Les ayants droits actuels cherchent à revendre les droits d'exploitation de cette saga pour l'exploitation en film et en jeu vidéo. Les enchères commencent à 2 milliards de dollars.

The Zaentz Co. holdings encompass rights to exploit “LOTR” and “The Hobbit” properties in film, video games, merchandising, live events and theme parks. It also includes limited matching rights should the Tolkien estate decide to make movies or other content based on two compilations of Tolkien writings that were published after his death in 1973: “The Silmarillion” and “The Unfinished Tales of Numenor and Middle-Earth.”
https://t.co/FzBU5fvsSs
    posted the 02/09/2022 at 07:58 PM by kratoszeus
    comments (4)
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/09/2022 at 07:59 PM
    Amazon n'a pas une partie des droits ? Vue qu'ils sortent une série cette année.
    docbrown posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:05 PM
    Soit environ 1.3 millions de smic !
    e3ologue posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:08 PM
    C'est un leurre pour appâter MS
    shinz0 posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:09 PM
    cladstrife59 les droits TV apparemment

    Pour les droits cinéma par pitié pas Disney
