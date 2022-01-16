profile
Likes
Likers
all
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
En attendant les gros jeux du T1 2022 ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 01/16/2022 at 12:46 PM by kevisiano
    comments (15)
    olimar59 posted the 01/16/2022 at 12:47 PM
    Je suis sur DQXI en ce moment
    oloman334 posted the 01/16/2022 at 12:48 PM
    Sea of Thieves
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 01/16/2022 at 12:48 PM
    Bully (PC)
    StarCraft (PC)
    Hades (Switch)
    Paper Mario (Switch)
    Death Stranding (PC)
    The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword (Switch)
    yanissou posted the 01/16/2022 at 12:50 PM
    toujours nier replicant sur ps4
    walterwhite posted the 01/16/2022 at 12:51 PM
    Rien
    testament posted the 01/16/2022 at 12:56 PM
    SRW30 (deuxième run).
    grievous32 posted the 01/16/2022 at 12:56 PM
    Deep Rock Galactic, encore et toujours...
    shinz0 posted the 01/16/2022 at 12:58 PM
    God of War PS4 une bombe

    Destiny 2 extension Renégats gratuit jusqu'au 22 février
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/16/2022 at 01:02 PM
    Platine de Lost Judgment, ce fut long mais c'était bon
    Et là, j'attaque Immortals Fenyx Rising, très sympa pour le moment
    killia posted the 01/16/2022 at 01:03 PM
    Sable sur XSX. A deux doigts de la platine avec les Chum restant mais je pense que je vais m'arrêter avant.

    Sinon, j'ai repris Lost Judgment avec des cliffhanger qui font plaisir
    mafacenligne posted the 01/16/2022 at 01:04 PM
    Forza Horizon 5 et multi Halo Infinite
    orichimarugin posted the 01/16/2022 at 01:26 PM
    bon vous allez peut être vous moquez mais moi c'était délire enfance donc game boy
    turtles foot clan
    mr nuts
    motocross maniacs
    duck tales
    batman
    kirby's dream land
    bugs bunny
    super mario land 2
    je me suis régalé je me sentais dans les années 90 (en gros le bonheur)
    zekk posted the 01/16/2022 at 01:27 PM
    mes classiques : Cyberpunk, Hitman 3, SMTV et Splatoon 2
    wazaaabi posted the 01/16/2022 at 01:49 PM
    J’ai fini Ratchet sur Ps5. Très très. On jeu c’est vrai qu’il en met plein les yeux.
    J’ai attaqué Ghostrunner sur ps5 également. Ça semble sympa mais très très dur . Je ne sais pas si j’aurais le courage d’aller au bout .

    Sinon sur Switch j’avance dans Blue Fire.
    Très bon level design mais c’est à peu près tout .
    tylercross posted the 01/16/2022 at 02:18 PM
    J'ai fini (enfin l'aventure principale) Batman Arkham Knight ... Grosse déception. C'est bien pendant une dizaine d'heures et ça devient vite très très répétitif, pas de boss, le scénar pourrait être sympa mais même les scènes importantes ne véhiculent pas d'émotion. Et enfin, devoir se taper plus de 200 trophées à trouver dans la ville pour avoir la vraie fin ... Comment dire, sans moi.
    Et là, je relancé GOW sur ps5, une NG+ en GOW+. Je l'avais pas encore refait avec le patch 60fps et sur ma télé 4k ... Le jeu est juste magnifique, tout juste croyable que ça puisse tourner sur PS4.
