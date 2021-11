Tout est dans le titre.Vu sur le Twitter de IGN : https://twitter.com/IGN/status/1455638407175098368?s=20 In an SEC filing Activision Blizzard confirmed that it was anticipating a financial uplift from the release of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 in 2022, but that is no longer the case after the delay. While Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 never received an official release window, it appears the company was targeting 2022, but now both titles are expected in 2023 or beyond.