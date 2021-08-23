profile
GamesCom
0
Likers
name : GamesCom
profile
masharu
17
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 392
visites since opening : 675239
masharu > blog
Gamescom Awards 2021 - Les nominés


Best Microsoft Xbox Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game
– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game
– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Action Adventure Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game
– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft
– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

Best Family Game
– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
– Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
– Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

Best Indie Game
– Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
– Inua, Arte France
– Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Encased, Koch Media
– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game
– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
– Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment
– Undisclosed Title

Best Sports Game
– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
– FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game
– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
– Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft
– Riders Republic, Ubisoft
– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Ongoing Game
– Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
– Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
– Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game
– Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
– Riders Republic, Ubisoft
– tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive

----

Best Announcement

Best Lineup

Best of Gamescom

Best Trailer

Gamescom “Most Wanted” Consumer Award
Gamescom - https://www.gamescom.global/the-gamescom/gamescom-award/#nominees
    tags : gamescom
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/23/2021 at 12:56 PM by masharu
    comments (3)
    altendorf posted the 08/23/2021 at 12:59 PM
    "Best Sony PlayStation Game
    – Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
    – Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
    – The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment"

    Carrément Faut vraiment arrêter avec certains prix qui n'ont aucun sens
    azerty posted the 08/23/2021 at 01:59 PM
    LOL les jeux multi
    keiku posted the 08/23/2021 at 02:26 PM
    altendorf En même temps les remises de prix pour le jeu video... ca n'a jamais été très pertinent
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo