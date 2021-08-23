Best Microsoft Xbox Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft
Best Nintendo Switch Game
– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best PC Game
– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best Sony PlayStation Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Action Adventure Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best Action Game
– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft
– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft
Best Family Game
– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
– Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
– Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay
Best Indie Game
– Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
– Inua, Arte France
– Lost in Random, Electronic Arts
Best Role Playing Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Encased, Koch Media
– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Simulation Game
– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
– Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment
– Undisclosed Title
Best Sports Game
– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
– FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
– Riders Republic, Ubisoft
Best Strategy Game
– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
– Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best Multiplayer Game
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft
– Riders Republic, Ubisoft
– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Ongoing Game
– Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
– Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
– Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment
Most Original Game
– Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
– Riders Republic, Ubisoft
– tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment"
