Encore une grande victoire de U.E. 1984 c'est du pipi de chat
Chatcontrol: European Parliament approves mass surveillance of private communications
https://www.patrick-breyer.de/en/chatcontrol-european-parliament-approves-mass-surveillance-of-private-communications/
posted the 07/07/2021 at 09:33 AM by
armando
comments (
7
)
aym
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 09:44 AM
Oui
. Hâte de jouer à ce jeu next gen
.
potion2swag
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 09:50 AM
aym
T'inquietes, Ubi a déjà exaucé tes voeux à Watch dogs
godson
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 09:58 AM
En français c'est mieux sachant que la nouvelle n'est pas nouvelle
https://www.senat.fr/ue/pac/EUR000006369.html
metroidvania
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 11:21 AM
Ouais cool c est pas comme si c c'était qqchose de pas connu. On sait où l'on va avec la 5g etc etc donc vivez vos courtes vies plutôt que de vous prendre la tête
idd
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 11:23 AM
ça va être encadré, c'est pour lutte contre les réseaux pédophiles.
armando
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 11:27 AM
idd
armando
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 11:28 AM
metroidvania
Là c'est offciel ca c'est nouveau
