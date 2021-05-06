profile
Balan Wonderworld
2
Likers
name : Balan Wonderworld
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Balan Company
genre : action plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
masharu
17
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 346
visites since opening : 617966
masharu > blog
Yuji Naka confirme son départ de Square-Enix


Yuji Naka confirme sur son compte Twitter être partie de Square-Enix, mais précise qu'il expliquera le pourquoi plus tard. Le créateur de Sonic the Hedgehog ajoute que partir en retraite est une possibilité qu'il n'exclu pas au sujet de ses futures plans, à 55 ans.

Due to inquiries from the media and users on Twitter, [I am announcing that] I resigned from Square Enix at the end of April 2021. I cannot tell you why right now, but I hope to be able to tell you when the time comes. As for my future plans, I’m already 55 years old, so retirement is in the cards. Here is a photo that was taken for the Sega Console Historia interview.


D'après son compte Facebook, malgré son départ de chez Square-Enix (Balan Company), il reste toujours aujourd'hui PDG de son studio Probe.
Siliconera, via Nintendo Everything - https://www.siliconera.com/yuji-naka-confirms-square-enix-departure-considering-retirement/
    tags : square-enix balan wonderland
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 06/05/2021 at 10:19 PM by masharu
    comments (5)
    sadagast posted the 06/05/2021 at 10:36 PM
    Ha ben, il aurait peut-être dû rester à Sonic Team finalement...
    Il est parti comme il est arrivé.
    fdestroyer posted the 06/06/2021 at 02:37 PM
    Le pourquoi c'est tout de même assez évident non? Balec Catastrophland...
    cobrasnake posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:01 PM
    pas étonné perso
    destati posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:08 PM
    Balan Stonpor. Nan, blague à part, le pauvre. C'est du Prope comme dirait la ménagère.
    burningcrimson posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:48 PM
    Franchement je comprends pas comment ils ont autant merdés avec Balan, surtout avec ttous les bons platformers qui existent comment tu peux sortir ça ? Regarder ce que fais la concurrence ça a du bon...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo