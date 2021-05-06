Due to inquiries from the media and users on Twitter, [I am announcing that] I resigned from Square Enix at the end of April 2021. I cannot tell you why right now, but I hope to be able to tell you when the time comes. As for my future plans, I’m already 55 years old, so retirement is in the cards. Here is a photo that was taken for the Sega Console Historia interview.

Yuji Naka confirme sur son compte Twitter être partie de Square-Enix, mais précise qu'il expliquera le pourquoi plus tard. Le créateur de Sonic the Hedgehog ajoute que partir en retraite est une possibilité qu'il n'exclu pas au sujet de ses futures plans, à 55 ans.D'après son compte Facebook, malgré son départ de chez Square-Enix (Balan Company), il reste toujours aujourd'hui PDG de son studio Probe.